Make plans to attend the Village Wide Open House, set for Saturday, April 22. The event, which is sponsored by RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village will feature beautiful homes which are currently available for sale in the Village.

“It’s Springtime in Hot Springs Village … the perfect time to take advantage of Village-wide Spring Open House for 2017,” says Clara Nicolosi, RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village owner. “Choose from two times to view open houses - 10 AM to noon and 1-3 PM. Stop by our office for a map, a complete tour list and don't forget to get some refreshments.”

Save the date and get ready to view some great homes April 22.

New Agents Join RE/MAX Team

RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village is proud to announce the addition of two agents joining the real estate team.

Arkansas native Alissa Nead worked as a realtor for over 28 years in Detroit, Michigan, managing a large franchise with more than 100 agents. She also trained agents across the United States. Nead and her husband recently moved back to Arkansas to enjoy milder winters. Now she is ready to put her vast experience to work. “Let me help you find the joy and relaxed lifestyle that we all love here in Hot Springs Village,” said Nead.

Vicki Teel also had a successful career as a top area producer in real estate in the Russellville, Ark., area. Teel has an extensive background in real estate building, appraising and selling. “My philosophy to simply this: Put the client first. Be flexible and patient in how you help them attain their dreams and gently guide them through the building, buying or selling process,” says Teel. “They will be happy with the results, and they will most likely become forever friends along the way.”

Meet The Agents: Anthony Nicolosi and BJ Conner

Anthony Nicolosi and his family have lived in Hot Springs Village since 1985. He has worked in real estate for many years and served as co-owner of one of the most successful real estate agencies in the Village until 2004 and a Lifetime Member of the ARHA Million Dollar Diamond Club Award.

A Hot Springs Village resident for more than 15 years, as well as a multi-million dollar producer and certified GRI, RCC and Associate Broker, BJ Conner is uniquely qualified to help customers find their dream HSV homes while saving time and money. But it’s the personal attention she gives to her customers that she says makes her successful. “I treat my customers the way I would like to be treated,” she says.

Charity of the Month – HSV Animal Welfare League

Join RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village to support the HSV Animal Welfare League (AWL) for the Girls Gotta Howl! Ladies Night Out event, set for Tuesday, May 23, 2017, from 5-9 PM at the Coronado Community Center. All proceeds will benefit the AWL, a rescue ganization whose mission is to place all rescued/surrendered adoptable companion animals into loving homes and to prevent the overpopulation of unwanted animals. For more information about the AWL go to http://hsvawl.org.

HSV Market Updates

Yearly home sales have increased by 11.5 percent from 2015 to 2016, according to market reports by RE/MAX of Hot Spring Village. In addition, average home prices increased by more than $3,000 in 2016. For more information about selling your home, contact RE/MAX at 501-922-3777 or go to gohotspringsvillage.com.

