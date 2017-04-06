Using the RepFinder 2 app for iPhone and iPad, medical manufacturers can identify, evaluate and connect with qualified medical ISRs and Distributors much more quickly and efficiently than traditional recruiting, and at a tiny fraction of the cost.

The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network® (HSMN) announced today that RepFinder 2 is now available on the Apple App Store. The newest member of HSMN's game-changing RepFinder™ product line, RepFinder 2 is designed from the ground up for startup medical manufacturers with startup budgets. No subscription is required, making it even easier and less expensive for medical companies to locate and connect with Independent Sales Representatives (ISRs) and Distributors.

"Startup companies have a number of advantages over larger organizations, but capitalization is not one of them," said Rick Cataldo, HSMN's President & CTO. "From the very beginning of the RepFinder experience, it was clear that there was an even larger opportunity developing out there. We listened to our customers, and RepFinder 2 is the result."

Using the RepFinder 2 app for iPhone and iPad, medical manufacturers can identify, evaluate and connect with qualified medical ISRs and Distributors much more quickly and efficiently than traditional recruiting, and at a tiny fraction of the cost.

"We've expanded our infrastructure to meet the demands of RepFinder 2's real-time networking," Cataldo added, "so manufacturers get the best of both worlds: cutting-edge tech + old-school service. We do the groundwork and review each customer's sales opportunity with the Rep network, then interested Reps are presented as candidates in the RepFinder 2 app."

According to HSMN, there are thousands of medical ISRs and Distributors, and most are seeking additional product lines.

"The problem for manufacturers is more than a little ironic," observed Cataldo. "The best Reps are hard to find because they are too busy selling product to market themselves effectively."

Since its founding in 1998, The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network has been the go-to resource for connecting medical sales & marketing professionals. Its deep healthcare industry relationships provide new Independent Sales Rep contacts - each and every day.

