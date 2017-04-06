VersionOne Releases 11th Annual State of Agile Report The 11th annual State of Agile Report shows that enterprise agility is increasing throughout organizations and across almost all industries at an accelerated rate...

VersionOne, the leader in unified Agile and DevOps software solutions, today announced the release of the 11th annual State of Agile Report. Over the past eleven years, VersionOne has surveyed thousands of professionals practicing agile, making the State of AgileTM Report the largest, longest running, most widely cited agile survey in the world. The 11th annual report includes insights on the most used agile tools, agile maturity in organizations across the world, and challenges faced when scaling agile.

“The 11th annual State of Agile Report shows that enterprise agility is increasing throughout organizations and across almost all industries at an accelerated rate,” said VersionOne CEO and Co-founder Robert Holler. “However, the survey also highlights that there is still a lot of opportunity for growth and that the momentum is far from slowing.”

The 11th annual State of Agile Report reveals:

● Agile adoption is still growing — While 94% of respondents said their organizations practiced agile, they also stated that more than half (60%) of their organizations’ teams are not yet practicing agile. 80% of respondents also said their organization was at or below a “still maturing” level with agile.

● Measuring enterprise agility with business value — Measuring how much business value an organization is delivering is an increasing focus. In this year’s survey, business value was cited as the second most popular measure (46%) of an agile initiative’s success, rising from fourth in the prior year.

● Organizations are investing in DevOps — The report states that 71% of respondents’ organizations have current or planned DevOps initiatives.

The full 11th annual State of Agile Report is available for download at http://www.stateofagile.com.

About the State of Agile Survey

The 11th annual State of Agile survey was conducted between July and December, 2016.

Sponsored by VersionOne, the survey invited individuals from a broad range of industries in the global software development community and was promoted far beyond VersionOne’s customer base at tradeshows and multiple digital channels. Thousands of responses were collected, analyzed, and prepared into a summary report by Analysis.Net Research, an independent

survey consultancy. Only 20% of the respondents were VersionOne customers, indicating the range and diversity of respondents.

About VersionOne

VersionOne is a recognized leader and visionary in agile ALM and DevOps software and services. Our mission is to help companies envision and deliver great software. Our promise is to promote and serve the best interests of the software development community with respect and humility. Every day, we work hard to make a difference in our community and with our customers.

Today, more than 50,000 teams at 1,000 companies, including 33 of the Fortune 100, use our solutions to help scale their agile and DevOps initiatives faster, easier and smarter. Whether a small team just starting out with agile or a global enterprise scaling agile, VersionOne customers get the best solutions in the industry backed by the pioneers in agile lifecycle management. VersionOne has offices in Atlanta and in Amsterdam.