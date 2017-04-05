Sea Turtle Camp Opens Registration for Teen Scuba Programs

This immersive experience allows kids to enter the world of sea turtles in so many different ways, from working directly with them, to exploring their habitat both on land and in the ocean, and learning how to help protect these vulnerable species.

Sea Turtle Camp announced this week that registration is open for their summer 2017 Marine Biology SCUBA Camps for teens. These programs focus on providing 13-17 year olds with the opportunity to see and appreciate the marine world up close, through education and professional SCUBA training.

Sea Turtle Camp offers two SCUBA programs: Open Water Scuba and Advanced Open Water Scuba.

Teen Open Water SCUBA is suitable for teens wanting to earn their PADI Open Water certification and is passionate about the marine environment. Lessons begin in the classroom (2 sessions), then transition to the pool (2 sessions), one checkout dive and end in the clear waters of the Atlantic Ocean. With Sea Turtle Camp, you camper will have the opportunity to do more with SIX scheduled ocean dives.

Teen Advanced Open Water SCUBA is for more experienced divers and allows a deeper dive into the underwater world. Campers will begin with a refresher in both the classroom and the pool, one checkout dive and then start their exploration into the deeper marine environment. Campers will not only earn their PADI ADVANCED Open Water Certification, but they too will have the opportunity have more dive time with their SIX scheduled ocean dives.

Campers will see marine wildlife including: rays, tropical fish, corals, algae and much more on their open water dives. Campers will have the opportunity to dive some of North Carolina’s famous and historical shipwreck sites.

In addition to SCUBA diving; campers will also experience the following highlights:



Visit and Volunteer at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Hospital and Rehabilitation Center

Visit and go behind the scenes of the North Carolina Aquarium.

Sea Turtle nest walks along the beach

Take a Surf Lesson or Stand Up PaddleBoard lesson from the pros at WB Surf Camp

Study floating dock and dune ecology

Salt Marsh Exploration

Stay in our Ocean-View retreat center just steps away from the beach on beautiful Topsail Island.

5:1 Camper to Instructor ratio

Both SCUBA programs aim to educate campers and provide the experience of an unforgettable summer. Rated one of the top diving destinations in North America, the waters of the North Carolina coast provide the perfect opportunity to further develop teens’ SCUBA proficiency. Camp instructors are experienced, skilled, and caring, and are committed to helping teens learn to safely navigate the ocean’s waters as well as engage in aquatic conservation efforts.

“This immersive experience allows kids to enter the world of sea turtles in so many different ways, from working directly with them, to exploring their habitat both on land and in the ocean, and learning how to help protect these vulnerable species,” said Sea Turtle Camp founder, Jen Civelli. “It’s incredible to see these creatures through the eyes of our campers – I’m reminded every time how truly special they are.”

Sea Turtle Camp is now enrolling teens for the summer of 2017 SCUBA programs. Additional information is available at https://www.seaturtlecamp.com/advanced-open-water-scuba/.

In addition to the summer SCUBA programs, Sea Turtle Camp offers marine biology day camps and overnight camps in North Carolina, and travel adventures giving teens the opportunity to work hands-on with sea turtles and explore marine ecosystems in more remote locations such as Costa Rica and Hawaii.

About Sea Turtle Camp:

Sea Turtle Camp gives kids and teens the opportunity to learn about marine biology through immersive, hands-on experiences, encouraging coastal conservation in a safe, fun, and educational environment. Day camps, overnight camps, and travel programs are available in some of the planet’s most beautiful places including North Carolina, Costa Rica, and Hawaii. Learn more at http://www.SeaTurtleCamp.com