EKU Among Most Affordable Online MSN Degrees in Nursing Administration

Eastern Kentucky University ranks among U.S. News and World Report's Best Online Programs. What sets EKU apart is the dedication and commitment that the faculty and staff put in to the program to ensure that students are successful.

The EKU Online MSN in nursing administration has been recognized for affordability by Best Master’s Degrees. Eastern Kentucky University ranked #13 in the nation.

“EKU strives to prepare students to make an impact on health care systems in their own communities. Affordable and accessible advanced nursing education is a critical part of that impact,” said Melanie Adams-Johnson, DNP, RN, associate professor and coordinator of the online program.

Best Master’s Degrees seeks to make the process of selecting a graduate program easier. A total of 96 schools were considered. Officials began with universities listed in the National Center for Education Statistics’ College Navigator Database. Then, they gave preference to colleges that held regional or national rankings from major publications and sorted the list by tuition.

EKU Online Nursing degree programs were ranked in the top 40 nationally by U.S. News & World Report in 2017.

In a recent interview, EKU Online Nursing Administration student Sharonda Rose said, “What sets EKU apart is the dedication and commitment that the faculty and staff put in to the program to ensure that students are successful.”

Students benefit from:



A regionally accredited, CCNE-accredited program at a respected brick-and-mortar institution.

Expert faculty who work with some of the most influential members of the field.

Classes for working professionals with instructors and advisors who are committed to their personal and academic success.

EKU Online provides more than 30 online degree options and has received numerous honors, including being named one of the best online colleges in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. For more information about the EKU Online MSN in Nursing Administration, visit https://go.eku.edu/onlinenursing or call 859-622-8765.