Axiad IDS is a Trusted Identity solutions provider for enterprise, government and financial organizations. According to Yves Audebert, Axiad IDS Chairman, President and co-CEO, “We need converged solutions more than ever. Both people and connected devices must be protected across the physical and logical spectrum.”

Axiad IDS, a leading provider of trusted identities for enterprise, healthcare, government and financial organizations, today announced Bassam Al-Khalidi, Axiad IDS’ co-CEO and principal consultant, will be educating ISC West attendees on April 6 at 10:00 a.m. PDT during the Security Industry Alliance (SIA) Education Workshop. In a presentation entitled, Taking Lessons from End Users, ‘Convergence’ Rises from the Ashes, Mr. Al-Khalidi will discuss lessons learned over the past decade - the good, the bad, and the ugly - as the industry worked toward a new breed of converged physical and logical identity credentials that better align with today’s high-risk reality.

Higher Stakes

In today’s world, everything is connected, mobile and transacted 24/7. Cars and medical devices have been hacked while in operation. Cyber terrorism has had devastating consequences with no end in sight.

According to Yves Audebert, Axiad IDS Chairman, President and co-CEO, “We need converged solutions more than ever. Both people and connected devices must be protected across the physical and logical spectrum.”

“While the first generation of converged physical and logical identity systems had limited success due to gaps in security, we have learned from these early projects. Today’s converged solutions have a whole new benchmark for success.”

New Benchmarks for Success

During his presentation, Mr. Al-Khalidi will discuss criteria for success in deploying a converged solution, including the shared concerns of the IT and Corporate Security functions:



Addressing security in a unified, cross-functional way

Reducing the risk of breach

Mapping to the unique needs of an organization through a comprehensive mix of user credentials that enable a range of assurance and authentication levels

Meeting compliance needs and mandates

Providing business value

Efficiently leveraging cyber-expert resources and skills — on staff and outsourced

Mr. Al-Khalidi will also share insight to the technical and structural decisions that impact the success or failure of a converged solution. These elements include:

The internal and external policies adopted

How to structure issuance and personalization

Lifecycle management, and

Working with limited bandwidth and skill sets

“Once companies understand the benefits of a converged solution, they will be able to map out a phased-approach that embraces best practices and avoids costly pitfalls,” said Mr. Audebert.

To learn more about Axiad IDS and its solutions, visit: http://www.axiadids.com

About Axiad IDS

Axiad IDS is a Trusted Identity solutions provider for enterprise, government and financial organizations. Axiad IDS was founded by industry experts with extensive backgrounds in developing, deploying, and managing identity and access management solutions. These experts have experienced first-hand the challenges associated with implementing and managing mission-critical identity systems, and are experienced in overcoming those challenges, enabling their success. Axiad IDS is driven by its customers’ business needs, addressing business objectives with innovative and cost-effective solutions. Axiad IDS was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.