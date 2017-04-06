On March 18, 2017 participants from companies located in the Las Vegas Nevada area took part in the Fit Company Challenge, a corporate wellness event hosted by the Fit Company Institute. The challenge provided area companies an opportunity to come together as a team and spend a morning exercising, pushing their physical and mental limits and showing the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. Participants worked in teams of 3 to 4 towards completing a variety of fitness stations to challenge their fitness level and earn points for their company. Teams chose what level (beginner, intermediate, or advanced) to go through each course which allowed participants of all fitness levels to push their physical fitness without going too far out of their comfort zone.

In the inaugural Las Vegas Challenge, Dignity Health St Rose Dominican took 1st place overall. “The employees of Dignity Health St Rose Dominican Hospitals enjoyed the experience of competing in the first annual Fit Company Challenge,” said Team Captain Laurel Helfen-Lardent. “Our goals were to get to know each other better, have fun and do our best. It was an added bonus to win the event. We hope to include this in our Wellness Program in future years and challenge other hospitals in the valley to compete. This complements our efforts to promote wellness for our employees so that they can in turn provide the best care for our patients.”

On event date, with the help from volunteers from EOS Fitness (EOSFitness.com) and CrossFit Raw Appeal (CFRA.vegas), participants challenged their strength, conditioning, power, agility, and ended with a test of endurance to show their companies and colleagues that they practice what they preach. Participants used their involvement to bring out company team members, and family members to cheer them on and promote the importance of having fun and effective corporate wellness programs at their companies.

The challenge was held at Sunset Park, located a short drive from downtown Las Vegas.

The following is a list of the top finishers in Las Vegas that participated in the 2017 Fit Company Challenge:

Top Finishers – Overall

1) Dignity Health St Rose Dominican

2) AGS

3) BRAINtrust Marketing

4) ICW Group

Top Teams By Course

Course 1 – Level INT

1) AGS - #774



Kerrie Kimball

James Prince

Chinggay Andrada-Gurango

Mark McLauchlin

2) Dignity Health St Rose Dominican - #764



Robert Reitman

Jessica McElroy

Lora Fitkin

Erronn Van Doligas

3) BRAINtrust Marketing - #763



Evan Korn

Monica Vanyo

Yanne Givens

Michelle Monson

4) Dignity Health St Rose Dominican - #767



La Laine Buenaventura

Raechelle Collins

Eunsook Switzer

Linda Gerstenberger

Course 1 – Level BEG

1) BRAINtrust Marketing - #762



Kurt Ouchida

Tiffany Dierson

John Hricik

Kaytee

2) AGS - #775



Gerry Austin

Rachel Ruzol

Melissa Joseph

Allison Shigley

3) ICW Group - #776



Shawn Miller

Tracey Morelli

Steve Medellin

4) Dignity Health St Rose Dominican - #765



Natasha Meinecke

Laurel Helfen-Lardent

Maraya Morse

Course 2 – Level ADV

1) AGS - #774



Kerrie Kimball

James Prince

Chinggay Andrada-Gurango

Mark McLauchlin

2) Dignity Health St Rose Dominican - #767



La Laine Buenaventura

Raechelle Collins

Eunsook Switzer

Linda Gerstenberger

Course 2 – Level INT

1) BRAINtrust Marketing - #762



Kurt Ouchida

Tiffany Dierson

John Hricik

Kaytee

2) BRAINtrust Marketing - #763



Evan Korn

Monica Vanyo

Yanne Givens

Michelle Monson

3) Dignity Health St Rose Dominican - #764



Robert Reitman

Jessica McElroy

Lora Fitkin

Erronn Van Doligas

Course 2 – Level BEG

1) AGS - #775



Gerry Austin

Rachel Ruzol

Melissa Joseph

Allison Shigley

2) ICW Group - #776



Shawn Miller

Tracey Morelli

Steve Medellin

3) ICW Group - #777



Terri Thorn

Janet Lopez

Samantha Zamora

Carol Maurizio

4) Dignity Health St Rose Dominican - #765



Natasha Meinecke

Laurel Helfen-Lardent

Maraya Morse

Course 3 – Level BEG

1) Dignity Health St Rose Dominican - #764



Robert Reitman

Jessica McElroy

Lora Fitkin

Erronn Van Doligas

2) AGS - #775



Gerry Austin

Rachel Ruzol

Melissa Joseph

Allison Shigley

3) Dignity Health St Rose Dominican - #765



Natasha Meinecke

Laurel Helfen-Lardent

Maraya Morse

4) AGS - #774



Kerrie Kimball

James Prince

Chinggay Andrada-Gurango

Mark McLauchlin

