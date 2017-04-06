Las Vegas, NV (PRWEB) April 06, 2017
On March 18, 2017 participants from companies located in the Las Vegas Nevada area took part in the Fit Company Challenge, a corporate wellness event hosted by the Fit Company Institute. The challenge provided area companies an opportunity to come together as a team and spend a morning exercising, pushing their physical and mental limits and showing the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. Participants worked in teams of 3 to 4 towards completing a variety of fitness stations to challenge their fitness level and earn points for their company. Teams chose what level (beginner, intermediate, or advanced) to go through each course which allowed participants of all fitness levels to push their physical fitness without going too far out of their comfort zone.
In the inaugural Las Vegas Challenge, Dignity Health St Rose Dominican took 1st place overall. “The employees of Dignity Health St Rose Dominican Hospitals enjoyed the experience of competing in the first annual Fit Company Challenge,” said Team Captain Laurel Helfen-Lardent. “Our goals were to get to know each other better, have fun and do our best. It was an added bonus to win the event. We hope to include this in our Wellness Program in future years and challenge other hospitals in the valley to compete. This complements our efforts to promote wellness for our employees so that they can in turn provide the best care for our patients.”
On event date, with the help from volunteers from EOS Fitness (EOSFitness.com) and CrossFit Raw Appeal (CFRA.vegas), participants challenged their strength, conditioning, power, agility, and ended with a test of endurance to show their companies and colleagues that they practice what they preach. Participants used their involvement to bring out company team members, and family members to cheer them on and promote the importance of having fun and effective corporate wellness programs at their companies.
The challenge was held at Sunset Park, located a short drive from downtown Las Vegas.
The following is a list of the top finishers in Las Vegas that participated in the 2017 Fit Company Challenge:
Top Finishers – Overall
1) Dignity Health St Rose Dominican
2) AGS
3) BRAINtrust Marketing
4) ICW Group
Top Teams By Course
Course 1 – Level INT
1) AGS - #774
- Kerrie Kimball
- James Prince
- Chinggay Andrada-Gurango
- Mark McLauchlin
2) Dignity Health St Rose Dominican - #764
- Robert Reitman
- Jessica McElroy
- Lora Fitkin
- Erronn Van Doligas
3) BRAINtrust Marketing - #763
- Evan Korn
- Monica Vanyo
- Yanne Givens
- Michelle Monson
4) Dignity Health St Rose Dominican - #767
- La Laine Buenaventura
- Raechelle Collins
- Eunsook Switzer
- Linda Gerstenberger
Course 1 – Level BEG
1) BRAINtrust Marketing - #762
- Kurt Ouchida
- Tiffany Dierson
- John Hricik
- Kaytee
2) AGS - #775
- Gerry Austin
- Rachel Ruzol
- Melissa Joseph
- Allison Shigley
3) ICW Group - #776
- Shawn Miller
- Tracey Morelli
- Steve Medellin
4) Dignity Health St Rose Dominican - #765
- Natasha Meinecke
- Laurel Helfen-Lardent
- Maraya Morse
Course 2 – Level ADV
1) AGS - #774
- Kerrie Kimball
- James Prince
- Chinggay Andrada-Gurango
- Mark McLauchlin
2) Dignity Health St Rose Dominican - #767
- La Laine Buenaventura
- Raechelle Collins
- Eunsook Switzer
- Linda Gerstenberger
Course 2 – Level INT
1) BRAINtrust Marketing - #762
- Kurt Ouchida
- Tiffany Dierson
- John Hricik
- Kaytee
2) BRAINtrust Marketing - #763
- Evan Korn
- Monica Vanyo
- Yanne Givens
- Michelle Monson
3) Dignity Health St Rose Dominican - #764
- Robert Reitman
- Jessica McElroy
- Lora Fitkin
- Erronn Van Doligas
Course 2 – Level BEG
1) AGS - #775
- Gerry Austin
- Rachel Ruzol
- Melissa Joseph
- Allison Shigley
2) ICW Group - #776
- Shawn Miller
- Tracey Morelli
- Steve Medellin
3) ICW Group - #777
- Terri Thorn
- Janet Lopez
- Samantha Zamora
- Carol Maurizio
4) Dignity Health St Rose Dominican - #765
- Natasha Meinecke
- Laurel Helfen-Lardent
- Maraya Morse
Course 3 – Level BEG
1) Dignity Health St Rose Dominican - #764
- Robert Reitman
- Jessica McElroy
- Lora Fitkin
- Erronn Van Doligas
2) AGS - #775
- Gerry Austin
- Rachel Ruzol
- Melissa Joseph
- Allison Shigley
3) Dignity Health St Rose Dominican - #765
- Natasha Meinecke
- Laurel Helfen-Lardent
- Maraya Morse
4) AGS - #774
- Kerrie Kimball
- James Prince
- Chinggay Andrada-Gurango
- Mark McLauchlin
About the Fit Company Institute, LLC:
The Fit Company Institute is based in Austin, Texas and is dedicated to help companies thrive through wellness. The Fit Company Challenge helps companies be their best by creating the most productive, focused, energetic, happiest, and cohesive teams possible.
Find more at http://www.fitcompany.com and upcoming events in Austin, Dallas, Asheville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Boston, and Nashville.