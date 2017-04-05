Complia Health, a leading global provider of enterprise software for long-term and post-acute care provider organizations, is pleased to announce a multi-year strategic partnership with ParaMed Home Health Care in Canada.

Complia Health will provide ParaMed with the Procura Cloud Health system, Canada’s leading enterprise home care software.

Complia Health, will provide ParaMed with a cloud-based scalable enterprise solution of its Procura software to improve employee, client and client family member experiences. In the Canadian market, Procura excels at managing the operational, clinical, and financial processes for enterprise providers of services including home care, community support services, nursing and therapy services, and most other home-based services within the care continuum. More than 10,000 people in the ParaMed organization will be using Procura in their daily work of providing care to clients, as well as managing business, operational and financial work.

ParaMed Home Health Care is Canada’s largest home health care provider and offers a full range of home care services that includes personal care, homemaking, nursing and therapy services, and respite care.

“We’re thrilled to establish this partnership with ParaMed, Canada’s largest home care provider,” said Christopher Junker, Complia Health’s CEO. “ParaMed’s large, national scale in providing home health services across Canada and their depth of services is the perfect match to Procura, which is specifically designed for companies with broad organizations, multiple service lines, thousands of providers and users, and complex business operations. At Complia Health, we seek life-long customer relationships and we welcome ParaMed into our family.”

ParaMed will be using Procura’s latest point of care solution, Procura Clinical Care. Procura Clinical Care is built upon Complia Health’s 26 years of experience in the design and delivery of clinical solutions for a mobile workforce. Clinical Care is designed to automate and integrate an organization’s clinical and operational workflow while providing a tailorable clinical documentation engine that embeds clinical guidelines and best practice. With a focus on user experience design and the use of Intelligent Scripting™ to support a truly paperless care model, Clinical Care will help Procura set new standards for ease of use and efficiency for care providers.

The selection of Procura fulfills a core business objective to select a single enterprise provider with a single solution. ParaMed chose Complia Health’s Procura product for its new point of care, Clinical Care, and the new mobility features. ParaMed will be implemented in Procura’s cloud.

“We are excited that ParaMed is entering into a partnership with Complia Health as our home care software platform provider.” said Tim Lukenda, President & CEO of Extendicare/ParaMed. “This move will allow ParaMed to demonstrate our commitment to providing the right tools to help our team members provide outstanding care to our clients. The Procura software allows our operation to integrate further and improve efficiencies and optimize care and service delivery by moving towards one single platform. In addition, we believe it will enhance our client/family experience, improve our day to day interactions with our key partners and funders, and support the growth of our private home care. We look forward to a successful implementation” he added.

Complia Health is continuing to expand its leadership in the Canadian home health market and this partnership will further solidify Procura’s already dominant market share.

About ParaMed

ParaMed is Canada’s largest home care organization and offers a full range of home care services which include personal care, homemaking, therapy and nursing services, such as wound and palliative care to clients. ParaMed’s qualified and highly trained workforce of 11,800 individuals provides 11 million hours of care across 41 locations in six provinces. ParaMed’s success and growth stems from everyone, at all levels of the organization, honoring every day our five core values of compassion, innovation, reliability, optimism, and connectivity. These values are the foundation of the company and set the standard for everything it does.

About Complia Health, formerly Procura Healthcare Software

Complia Health is a leading global provider of technology and expertise for the post-acute and long-term care markets. Nearly 3,000 home health, hospice, palliative care, residential care and community care organizations count on Complia Health for the clinical, operational, and financial solutions required to profitability deliver quality care to its clients. Complia Health’s innovative products—including Procura, ContinuLink, Suncoast, Igea, and Progresa—are supported by a team of global health and technology experts located in the United States, Canada, and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.