CallTower Unveils New Master Agent Partnership with TBI, Inc.

CallTower, an industry leading global unified communications (UC) and collaboration company, is honored to announce its new Master Agent partnership with one of the nation’s foremost technology distributors, TBI Inc.

The CallTower and TBI partnership enables TBI’s agents, Valued Add Resellers and Managed Service Providers to offer CallTower’s cost effective, dynamic enterprise communication solutions including Microsoft and Cisco UCaaS, Contact Center, and Video Conferencing all through CallTower Connect (CallTower’s admin web portal).

“With technology changing faster than ever, it is critical for companies to make cost-effective and operationally scalable decisions about their communications infrastructure, and partnering with CallTower does just that,” says TBI’s VP of Enterprise Sales and IT, Jeff Newton. “CallTower is in a unique position in the UC Global Market. They are the only organization that can deliver a voice enabled Microsoft Skype for Business solution which is native with Office 365 and provide a full UC solution powered by Cisco. Additionally, CallTower delivers interoperability between Cisco and Microsoft Skype for Business. This is a game-changer in the industry.”

“TBI is one of the most respected Master Agents in the industry, and we are thrilled to be part of their expansive network,” says CallTower’s Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio. “CallTower’s is dedicated to providing TBI with support throughout the sales process, implementation, adoption and training. Our on-going customer support is performed by a team of personable and diligent business communication experts, ensuring a white glove customer experience.”

About TBI

TBI is the nation’s leading third-party technology distributor. Since 1991, it has assisted Systems Integrators, VARs, MSPs, IT consultants, developers, software distributors and more in advising and sourcing the right technology solutions. TBI serves as a partner’s advocate, ensuring the proper provisioning of cloud, Internet, data, mobility, voice, and managed services from best-in-class service providers to achieve clients’ desired business outcomes. Through training and marketing programs focused on the benefits of technology to the business, TBI empowers its partners to be the foremost authority to advise and source all of their clients’ technology needs. With the largest back-office in the industry, TBI partners are fully supported by pre- and post-sales operations, project managers, and solutions engineers certified in the latest industry-leading technologies.

About CallTower

CallTower exists to enable people to easily connect to transact business communications. Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has become a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications solutions for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading, cloud-based, Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions, including Cisco® Unified Communications Manager, Microsoft® Skype for Business, Office 365 and Adobe Connect services for business customers. CallTower enhances our clients’ strategic and operational capabilities by integrating VoIP service, mobile applications, email hosting, unified messaging, instant messaging, audio, web and video conferencing, collaboration tools, contact center, cloud services and global networks solutions into one reliable platform.