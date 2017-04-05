Reaching the $3 billion extended milestone faster than any company in the industry speaks to the power of the Kabbage Platform...

Kabbage®, a pioneering financial services, technology and data platform, announced it has extended more than $3 billion to small businesses across all 50 U.S. states, covering every industry. The company has also now served over 100,000 small businesses through its platform, representing the largest customer base of any online small business lender.

Today’s announcement comes less than a year after Kabbage reached $2 billion extended to small businesses and follows a record March, when the company issued more than 20,000 unique loans in a single month. Kabbage customers have connected more than 1.4 million live data sources to the Kabbage Platform. These data connections allow the company to continue scaling at a rapid pace while providing customers with exactly the right funding product over the lifecycle of each business.

“Reaching the $3 billion extended milestone faster than any company in the industry speaks to the power of the Kabbage Platform,” said Victoria Treyger, Chief Revenue Officer for Kabbage. “The platform’s ability to deliver the right product throughout the entire customer lifecycle rather than just a single loan has been critical to driving the exponential growth rate for our direct lending business.”

