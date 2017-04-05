The Woman-Owned 3PL Celebrates 40 Years in Operation

3PL Celebrates 40 Years "We are very fortunate to have an outstanding team of professionals that understand that each customer is unique and deserves individual custom solutions," said Tina Latte.

For forty years ECT, a woman-owned minority business, has continuously upheld its values and principles, bringing success to the company, its customers and their employees. As a 3PL (Third Party Logistics Company), East Coast Transport has proven that they have the ability to attract and retain the best people, provide flawlessly executed integrated solutions and consistently deliver value to their customers. These achievements are only possible because of a strategic focus on implementing new technology and programs and their belief in reinvesting in their employees to develop talent. This focused approach has led to continued customer loyalty and profitable growth that enhances the investments.

"We are very fortunate to have an outstanding team of professionals that understand that each customer is unique and deserves individual custom solutions. Our job is to make our customer exceed their customer service requirements every time. Additionally, ECT is made up of a diversified group of professionals that have many years of experience in all aspects of supply chain that understands each of our customers needs," said Tina Latta, founder and managing member.

In 1977, Dan & Tina Latta opened the doors of East Coast Consolidators as a logistics provider. In January 2003, the company was purchased by PAM Transportation, Tontitown, AR and changed the name to East Coast Transport and Logistics. In 2006 the company purchased land and constructed the corporate office in Paulsboro, NJ.

Then, in October of 2010 Tina, driven by her entrepreneurial passion and leadership, bought the company back from PAM and changed the name to East Coast Transport, LLC. ECT also operates offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Springdale, AR, Philadelphia Pa, and Baltimore, MD.

"Since this was our business that we started years ago resulting in so much success it only made sense it was back in our hands," said Tina Latta in regards to regain control and ownership from PAM.

In 2010 Butterball awarded ETC as their Carrier of the Year. Each year, Butterball recognizes the accomplishments of the carrier that best supports its strategic initiative to achieve operational excellence. ECT proudly accepted the award again in 2015 and 2016. Quite an accomplishment!

ECT delivers superior communication, competitive rates, 24/7 tracking and tracing, partnering with proven carriers; vetted through a proprietary scoring system. ECT is well poised to continue success, offering unwavering quality, dependable service, and robust technology to continue their unprecedented growth as a national 3pl.

About East Coast Transport: ECT is your number one full-service 3PL management company partner that will consistently provide the best in class service that fits your business, every day. There is nothing this 3PL logistics company can’t do for you. For 40 years we’ve transported the most demanding freight for the nation’s biggest companies. Our high standards are evident from the beginning of our engagement to the very end of the line, and we make sure there is no weak link in your supply chain. From our people to our process to our technology, we outperform our competitors and execute the most cost-efficient, reliable solution for you every time.