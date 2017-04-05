Construct-A-Lead is an online construction lead service that helps contractors, service providers, manufacturers and suppliers gain information on all large scale construction projects. The service features apartment construction, hotel construction, retail construction, medical construction, school renovations & more, including those hard-to-find private project leads, to help bid on construction, from planning stage- completion.

Construct-A-Lead, the construction Industry’s most comprehensive construction lead service, announces a new and redesigned website, with many more upgraded features. Construct-A-Lead’s advanced search feature now allows the user to find their leads or key contacts by project type, location, bid stage, dollar value, company, or keyword.

Users will now be able to track projects status, save searches, put personalized notes on projects, email a project to a colleague or customer, reach out directly to the decision maker and download construction leads with a one-touch feature.

Interested parties are invited to visit Construct-A-Lead.com and sign up for a no obligation test drive, where they will be able to experience these features. Users will be able to receive regular alerts on new and updated construction projects, in accordance with the individual’s preference.

An example of the projects available within the database is listed below. Reference the Project ID to utilize the new site features and to obtain direct contact information for each construction lead:

Phoenix, AZ – Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites - Plans call for the new construction of a 120 room hotel on a 20 acre site. Construction start: Q4, 2017, Q1, 2018, $15,000,000. Project ID: 1389582

Creve Coeur, MO – Mercy Outpatient – Plans call for the new construction of a six story, outpatient surgery center and parking garage. Construction start: Q4, 2017, Q1, 2018. $25,000,000 Project ID: 1389595

Maineville, OH – Little Miami Industrial Park - Plans call for the new construction of 13 speculative industrial buildings ranging from 45,000 square feet to 200,000 square feet, with parking and accompanying offices, on 100 acres. Construction start: Fall, 2017. $150,000,000 Project ID: 1389604

San Francisco, CA – 3512 16th St – Plans call for the addition of two modern stories and twelve apartments atop the former Volvo Centrum shop. Plans include a new 3,300-square-foot restaurant, 2,000 square feet of other commercial space and a 262 square foot medical office on the ground floor. Construction start: Q1, Q2, 2018. $5,000,000. Project ID: 1389574

Pittsburgh, PA - Homewood Suites – Plans call for the renovation and conversion of the former Penn Center East - Building 6 office into a 120 room hotel with a fitness center and restaurant. Construction start: Q4, 2017, Q1, 2018 $10,000,000. Project ID: 1389618

The service features hotel construction, office buildings, retail construction, medical facilities, school renovations and much more, to help bid on construction from planning stage through completion. Construct-A-Lead’s daily updates of commercial construction project leads are an ideal solution for those who want to put their product or service into commercial, government and religious structures.

For more information, visit Construct-A-Lead.com online or call 855-874-1491.