Jjumpp Introduces Innovative New Method of Web Presence Management

“We believe that we can empower small businesses by providing them with a picture of where and how they appear online. With that information, they can grow their business efficiently.”

Jjumpp today expounded on their comprehensive web presence management services.

Jjumpp brings new options to the table--where most similar companies focus solely on social media growth and simplified analytics, Jjumpp extends their reach into the management of business’ online information and reviews.

In this day and age, one bad review or bit of inaccurate information can torpedo a small business. According to BrightLocal, an estimated 88% of consumers rely either in whole or in part on online reviews when determining which businesses to patronize. For small businesses with only a handful of reviews, just one or two angry customers can effectively put a stranglehold on their ability to grow. Jjumpp gives these small business owners the ability to view all of their reviews across a wide variety of sites (Yelp, Foursquare, Google Reviews, for example), and engage with customers who had a less than satisfying experience.

Jjumpp also sets themselves apart from the competition due to the fact that they provide customers with extensive information and analytics reports. The idea, rather than to manage a business’s affairs for them, is to give that business the tools it needs to make its own decisions. Jjumpp acts as a sort of connecting point between businesses and their customers, something that is becoming a necessity, as anybody with internet access now has the ability to weigh in on a business.

Jjumpp understands that the need for a service such as this is greater now than it has ever been before. “The gap between local small business and the consumer is getting larger. So much information is being published online and business owners are unable to keep up,” said Chad Ingram, CEO of Jjumpp. “We believe that we can empower small businesses by providing them with a picture of where and how they appear online. With that information, they can grow their business efficiently.”

Jjumpp gives businesses the information they need to determine what direction is best for them. Rather than limiting their focus to social media, they have found a way to bridge the gap between business owners and their customers across the breadth of the internet. This information gives these business owners the freedom to decide for themselves how to grow their brand.

ABOUT JJUMPP:

Jjumpp is the premier online presence management company in the industry. They work with businesses to make sure all of their information is uniform across websites and give them the ability to see and respond to any and all customer reviews.