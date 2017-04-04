Custom Wood Products to Offer Operating Software to Its Dealers

We are thrilled that the Custom Wood Products team immediately saw how much our software will accelerate their revenue growth...

operateIT, an industry-specific technology services company, has announced that Custom Wood Products of St. Marys, KS has become its first channel partner to distribute the CompuTool Connect brand software to its entire dealer network. For the last two years, a variation of this software - under the private label of Network Management System (NMS) - has been available exclusively through the SEN Design Group. SEN is a 200-dealer network that has served as an incubator to test and refine the program as well as the accompanying operateIT services for implementation and training.

“We are pretty excited about this opportunity,” stated Kevin Gray, president of Custom Wood Products, Inc. “For years we have been looking for a software program to manage and grow our five factory showrooms. After seeing a NMS live demo at the 2017 Orlando Kitchen & Bath Show, we knew it was the perfect solution to our needs. So we immediately joined SEN as a new member. Our dealers have the same needs, and I am confident they will appreciate this software to help scale up their own operations. We see it as adding considerable value to our business relationship with them and an incentive for new accounts to take on our cabinet line.”

The channel partnership opportunity came at a good time for Custom Wood Products since it is in the planning stages to build a new factory. Said Gray: “With the Good-Better-Best budgeting module that empowers designers to secure retainer checks much faster from customers, this operating software is sure to increase our dealers’ sales which, in turn, will generate more cabinet orders for us just when our new plant should be coming online.”

“We are thrilled that the Custom Wood Products team immediately saw how much our software will accelerate their revenue growth by offering the platform to their dealer network as an added benefit,” commented Keith Tobias, operateIT CEO. Moving forward, the company will entertain establishing additional channel partnerships with select associations, manufacturers, and distributors with large customer bases.

About operateIT:

Based in Long Island, NY, operateIT is an industry-specific technology services company that is also 98% owned by businesspeople who make their living in the kitchen/bath industry. Its flagship, cloud-based application suite, CompuTool Connect, is designed for the trades, instills best business practices, and provides a familiar work flow from inquiry to ordering to production, creating an effective operating system for kitchen/bath and remodeling businesses. The application is full-cycle which replaces a multitude of legacy, single-focus tools. It offers 3rd party integrations such as 20-20 on the front-end and Quickbooks on the back-end.

Vendor catalogs are mounted on the platform and maintained by the vendors. With 2.1 million products available from over 400 brands, the software makes it incredibly convenient and easy for products to be specified, selected, priced, and sold for kitchen, bath, and design/build projects. Vendors who advertise on the platform secure premier positioning for their products, develop dealer leads to represent their product lines, and receive unparalleled analytics for sharper forecasting. The company is headed by CEO Keith Tobias who has been providing construction trade software solutions for over 23 years. Ken Peterson CKD, a 49-year kitchen/bath industry veteran, serves as a strategic consultant and Chairman of the Board.