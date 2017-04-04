Umbel Promotes Lisa Pearson to CEO, Appoints Iser Cukierman CFO

Umbel CEO Lisa Pearson Every sports and entertainment brand in the world wants to turn their fans into customers. Access to first party data is the fastest path there and is what Umbel uniquely offers.

Umbel, the leading first-party data management platform in sports & entertainment, today announced the promotion of Lisa Pearson to CEO and the appointment of Iser Cukierman as CFO. Pearson was previously Umbel’s President. Pearson and Cukierman are technology industry veterans with over twenty years of industry experience. Both have built careers driving strategy and growth for global corporations.

“As a board member, I have seen Lisa in action for many years. She is a strong, capable and focused operator who builds highly successful teams,” Umbel Board member Tom Meredith said. “Her impact on Umbel already has been significant. The company will continue to flourish under her leadership.”

Umbel has also hired Iser Cukierman as Chief Financial Officer. Cukierman brings 25+ years of financial experience from Cimation, Virtual Bridges, Fiserv and Accenture. He will oversee finance and operations. Iser rounds out Umbel’s strong leadership team which consists of executives from Oracle, Bazaarvoice, Accenture, CoreMetrics and other technology leaders.

“Every sports and entertainment brand in the world wants to turn their fans into customers. Access to first party data is the fastest path there and is what Umbel uniquely offers,” said Lisa Pearson. “We’ve hit our stride and are now well poised to be the market leader in sports and data– an industry on pace to reach $73.5B by 2019 and is ripe for disruption. I’m honored to take on this role.”

Higinio “H.O.” Maycotte, Umbel’s founder and CEO since the company was started in 2010, will transition to Executive Chairman on Umbel’s Board of Directors.

A serial entrepreneur, Maycotte will also assume a new role as CEO of Pilosa, an Umbel spin-out focused on dramatically improving the speed, portability and security of data. Pilosa will launch in May of 2017. Umbel and Pilosa will continue to co-habitate at the Seaholm Power Plant.

“Lisa is the ideal leader to scale Umbel. I’ve known this since the moment I met her. She has been an awesome business partner, and I have learned a tremendous amount from her wisdom and leadership,” said Maycotte. “Iser has a long track record growing start-ups, and his strategic influence will be just as profound. It is a dream to have Umbel in such capable hands.”

About Umbel

At Umbel, we believe data is the most valuable asset a business can own. With the Umbel data management platform, some of the most recognizable names in sports and entertainment access, acquire, activate and analyze their customer data to increase engagement, revenue and loyalty. Founded in 2010, Umbel is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has raised $28.5 million in venture funding to date.

