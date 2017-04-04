Celebrate Easter Weekend at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

Easter Sunday Brunch at Bistro One LR; courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

This Easter, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach invites guests and their loved ones to commemorate the springtime holiday with Easter-themed Ritz Kids activities and an elaborate Easter Sunday brunch at Bistro One LR, April 15-16.

Ritz Kids Easter Activities

Saturday, April 15-Sunday, April 16

Saturday morning kids can awake to heavenly pleasures with a chocolate fondue fountain at Bistro One LR, followed in the afternoon with chocolate dipped ice cream sandwiches by the pool and Easter basket making in Lobby Bar. Sunday brings more adventurous poolside fun with a special Ritz Kids Happy Hour and art making activity, Easter Egg Hunt, Wildlife Safari animal show by our guest zoologist and more. No Easter fun weekend is complete without a visit from the Easter bunny, who will make a special visit to The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach with characters from the movie classic Alice in Wonderland.

Ritz Kids activities are suitable for children between the ages of 4 and 12 years old. Ritz Kids Easter weekend activities are complimentary unless otherwise noted on the schedule. To learn more, including a schedule of daily activities, visit ritzcarlton.com/southbeach or call (786) 276-4000.

Alice in Wonderland Easter Brunch

Sunday, April 16, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at Bistro One LR

On Sunday, April 16, guests and their loved ones are invited to the resort’s signature restaurant Bistro One LR for a lavish Easter brunch feast from Noon to 4 p.m. Inspired by the movie classic Alice in Wonderland, the special brunch will feature creative spin on traditional Easter fare and brunch favorites, accompanied by live musical entertainment and a special visit from the Easter bunny and Alice in Wonderland characters.

Special action stations will serve hand-carved meats and entrées including Jack Daniel’s marinated prime rib, roasted Mediterranean sea bass, and honey and ginger pecan crusted ham; made to order breakfast specialties including Cuban style eggs benedict and quail egg béchamel flatbread; a raw bar featuring James River oysters, snow crab claws, shrimp, sushi and signature specialties like beet cobia ceviche; artisanal cheeses and charcuterie with house-made accoutrements; artisanal breads; custom Bloody Mary bar; mimosas; and more. Topping off the lavish spread is an elaborate dessert display with colorful, giant Easter eggs made of real milk chocolate and decorative candies – picture perfect for guests to snap and share #RCMemories of their special day at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach.

The Alice in Wonderful Easter Brunch is priced at $125 per adult and $65 for children, ages five through 12 years old; exclusive of tax and gratuity. A Ritz Kids à la carte menu option will also be available.

To book your stay at our Miami Beach luxury resort or for Easter brunch reservations, visit ritzcarlton.com/southbeach or call (786) 276-4000. Follow the hotel on Facebook and join the conversation using #RCMemories.