Holganix Rebrands Its Product Line as Holganix Bio 800+

Holganix LLC has announced the rebranding of their refrigerated plant probiotics as Holganix Bio 800+. Bio stands for life; 800 stands for the number of microbe species present in the product line; and + stands for more than or beneficial. In other words, Holganix Bio 800+ contains over 800 species of beneficial, living microorganisms.

“We feel that by rebranding our product line as Holganix Bio 800+, we are better illustrating what makes the product line unique… the diversity and quantity of microorganisms present,” explains Holganix CEO, Barrett Ersek.

Holganix Bio 800+ is a complete ecosystem in a jug that harnesses the power of over 800 species of beneficial microorganisms to: (1) increase the plant’s tolerance of stress from weather, traffic, disease and insect, (2) stimulate healthy foliage and root growth, (3) reduce inputs including fertilizer, pesticides and water, (4) and many other benefits.

According to Holganix’s Director of Plant and Soil Science, Dr. Robert Neidermyer, “When it comes to microbial products, the microbe count is important, yet diversity can be even more crucial. By having a product filled with a diversity of life, the soil and plant is prepared for whatever hurdle it needs to face. Just as a car can’t be fixed with a single screwdriver, Holganix Bio 800+ is an entire toolbox of microbes adept to handle numerous problems.”

Further, Holganix Bio 800+ is field and university tested with over 70 studies across America, 100% organic and DNA fingerprinted to ensure each batch produced is living (literally) up to Holganix’s quality standards.

About Holganix:

Holganix is the manufacturer of biological solutions that balance the soil’s ecosystem, building strong roots and growing healthier, more resilient plants. Holganix allows green industry professionals to reduce fertilizer and pesticide inputs, providing high performance, yet sustainable results.