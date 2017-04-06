“'Talking Back to the Bible' is the most honest account of a spiritual journey that I have ever read." - Dr. Andrea Croce Birch, Brenau University

Millennials seeking a new approach to spirituality, those who identify with the emerging church identified by Marcus Borg and others, anyone interested in Christ’s Jewishness and the elimination of anti-Jewish bias from Bible study, and women, LGBTs, and others who seek a Biblical approach that overcomes insistence on obedience to questionable Old Testament commands all will be intrigued by the author’s new book.

The award-winning "Talking Back to the Bible: A Historian’s Approach to Bible Study" offers stimulating and readable insight into the Bible in the form of scholarship and life experience based on a personal commitment to God as the source of meaning in the universe.

How do we create a meaningful relationship with God, consistent with science, history and culture? In Talking Back to the Bible, the author explores the unavoidable risks implied by scientific discoveries, inevitable historical change, and the ultimate incomprehensibility of God from a human vantage point. Consisting of a series of short Bible studies, the book presents:



Insight into the humanity of Jesus

An understanding of discipleship and a relationship with God that transcends many current theological debates

A candid discussion of the impact of science and historical study on many traditional beliefs

Insights from science and historical study on major themes in the Old Testament

Simmons comments, “My lifelong study of history, science, and the Bible along with personal religious and traumatic experiences fueled a passion to share my insights and discoveries, many of which are unfamiliar to the general public.”

"Talking Back to the Bible" received the 2017 Illumination Gold Medal Award for Spirituality.

“Talking Back to the Bible is the most honest account of a spiritual journey that I have ever read. The author concludes that it is most important for human beings to affirm a God with whom they can have a relationship. Having relationships with others is a human need. The Bible, it turns out, is the record of human beings documenting their relationship with God. This opens up a new way of reading the Bible.” - Dr. Andrea Croce Birch, Dean, College of Fine Arts and Humanities, Dean, Undergraduate School, Professor of Philosophy, Brenau University

Author: Dr. Edward G. Simmons was born in Savannah, Georgia, in 1943. A graduate of Mercer University, he earned both an M.A. and Ph.D. from Vanderbilt University. Dr. Simmons taught history at Appalachian State University until he was drafted to serve during the Vietnam era. Stationed in California, South Dakota, and then Georgia, he served in the Air Force. Following his military tenure, Dr. Simmons became an expert in the field of organizational management as a result of thirty-four years of service for the Georgia Department of Human Resources, during which he continued to teach history part-time at local colleges in addition to consulting for top-level managers in various state organizations. In retirement, he teaches history part-time at Georgia Gwinnett College and Brenau University.

