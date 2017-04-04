Avecto’s Channel Program Gathers Momentum

Endpoint security software firm, Avecto has announced its commitment to the channel in North America, with the launch of its revamped Channel Partner Program and the announcement of a global partner roadshow.

Designed in collaboration with partners, the Avecto Channel Partner Program is now made up of three tier thresholds; Platinum, Gold, and Silver, developed to provide a clear path for partners to progress. Benefits of the new Avecto Channel Program include technical and sales enablement, bespoke marketing support, co-marketing opportunities and MDF funding, as well as professional consultancy services, lead generation and deal registration incentives.

In April, Avecto will embark on its global ‘Know your threats’ roadshow, joining forces with 16 Avecto partners in locations across the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany. The roadshow will feature lessons from a hacker, with live demos, interactive presentations, and insight from a Microsoft MVP on how to stop the biggest attacks in 2017.

To date, Avecto has established successful relationships with over 80 partners across the globe, including 28 in North America with plans to recruit several more strategic partners in the region. The growth of Avecto’s channel community follows record H1 financial results for the company. In February, Avecto announced an 83% jump in revenues from the same period last year with North America now making up 60% of Avecto’s global sales.

Matthew Knutsen, Vice President at Avecto, said: “We’ve experienced rapid growth in North America over a relatively short space of time and our channel partners play a huge part in that success. We know how crowded the security market is today and identifying the right partnerships has been pivotal in driving the business forward. The launch of our new channel program is a key differentiator from our competitors and will allow us to work more strategically with our select partners and value-added distributors to expand our customer base and services. The aim is to make it as easy as possible for our clients to do business through their standard channels.”

“The impact our Defendpoint software has had in the market has brought a significant influx of inquiries from channel partners, and that’s been great to see. It’s obvious that our unique proactive approach to endpoint security is striking a chord.”

Randy Watkins, Director of Security Architecture at Critical Start, an Avecto Gold level partner said:

“Critical Start sees a tremendous value to growing partnerships with manufacturers showing dedication to the Channel. Avecto’s migration from Direct to Channel in 2 years shows the significance they see in building strategic partnerships with resellers that truly provide value. Working directly through the channel not only increases Avecto’s scalability, but also the value provided to the customer by a reseller, who can help the customer drive success criteria, proper scoping, and implementation.”

