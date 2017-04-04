Belly Listings In addition to loyalty and marketing, we can now offer a customer acquisition tool that wasn’t part of our solution before.

SinglePlatform, an Endurance International Group company, (NASDAQ: EIGI), and Belly, Inc., the leading loyalty and marketing solution for small businesses, announced a partnership today to bring enhanced listings to small businesses.

“The SinglePlatform partnership will power our new Belly Listings feature. This feature provides our businesses a single place to update their critical information, and deliver that content across a massive publishing partner network, helping them get discovered by new customers,” said Dan Gloede, CEO of Belly. “Belly’s industry-leading suite of loyalty and marketing solutions will then focus on helping our businesses build more meaningful relationships with, and retain, those customers.”

“SinglePlatform and Belly are a natural fit, as both strive to help drive local business success,” says Josh Glantz, General Manager of SinglePlatform. “We are thrilled to be helping a partner diversify their service.”

The Belly Listings feature brings a new capability to the Belly platform. By subscribing to this feature, customers can now add to and enhance listings across SinglePlatform’s network of search engines, travel and review sites, online listing directories and mobile apps, helping local businesses get discovered by new customers.

“We believe this partnership will add tremendous value to our customers,” said Dan Gloede, CEO of Belly. “In addition to loyalty and marketing, we can now offer a customer acquisition tool that wasn’t part of our solution before. Strategic partnerships like SinglePlatform enable us to continue extending our vision, to Make Businesses Personal.”

About SinglePlatform: SinglePlatform enables and (em)Powers small businesses to update their information across its expansive network of publishers, including top search engines, review sites, and mobile apps such as Yelp, Google, TripAdvisor, and many more. With SinglePlatform, small businesses can enhance their online presence and stand out amongst their competition by easily adding content such as menus and services to their web listings.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ: EIGI) (em)Powers millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to vitalize their online web presence, email marketing, mobile business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, iPage, Domain.com, BigRock, SiteBuilder and SinglePlatform, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs more than 4,000 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: http://www.endurance.com.

About Belly: Belly is a platform-first technology company enabling businesses of all sizes to create digital connections that result in personal relationships with their customers. Loyalty is an outcome of those more personal relationships. Belly has been Making Businesses personal since its founding in 2011. Belly is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and received funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Lightbank, NEA, DAG Ventures, Cisco and 7-Ventures, LLC (a subsidiary of 7-Eleven, Inc). For more information, visit bellycard.com.