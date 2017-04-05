DoubleTree by Hilton Milwaukee Downtown Corner King Room We compete with spectacular hotels all over the country for this award, and are proud to have a team of employees that embrace our culture of genuine hospitality to help us continually make us a top choice for guests visiting Milwaukee.

DoubleTree by Hilton Milwaukee Downtown has again earned Hilton Worldwide's esteemed Pride Award. This award designates the hotel as a top performer within DoubleTree by Hilton brand for 2016.

The Pride Award is awarded to the top ten performing hotels out of the 345 currently operating in the Americas. Guest survey satisfaction scores as well as the condition and cleanliness of the hotel rank the DoubleTree properties amongst their competition within the brand. “This is our 9th Pride Award, and it is just as special as our first," said Jeff Welk, General Manager. "We compete with spectacular hotels all over the country for this award, and are proud to have a team of employees that embrace our culture of genuine hospitality to help us continually make us a top choice for guests visiting Milwaukee."

Located at 611 West Wisconsin Avenue, the DoubleTree by Hilton Milwaukee Downtown is situated near the BMO Harris Bradley Center, Marquette University, Milwaukee Public Museum, Wisconsin Center, and many more downtown attractions. Featuring brand new upscale sleeping rooms, the DoubleTree by Hilton provides every guest with award-winning service and complimentary Internet, in addition to ample valet parking and meeting space. The hotel also features the Avenue Bar & Grill, serving delightful American classics and a seasonal outdoor sundeck. The hotel is owned by local investors Dean Fitzgerald and Ann Neviaser.

For more information, please visit us at http://doubletree3.hilton.com/en/hotels/wisconsin/doubletree-by-hilton-hotel-milwaukee-downtown-MKECCDT/index.html or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.