InDemand is committed to supporting behavioral health professionals in bridging the communication gap with their limited English proficient, Deaf and hard of hearing patients,

InDemand Interpreting, a technology-enabled language services performance improvement company and a leading video remote interpreting (VRI) provider within Healthcare, will be exhibiting at the NatCon Conference, the unifying voice of America’s community mental health and addiction treatment organizations dedicated to ensuring all Americans have access to comprehensive, high quality care that affords them every opportunity for recovery and full participation in community life.

InDemand Interpreting immediately connects clinicians and healthcare professionals to medically qualified interpreters 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in more than 200 languages, including American Sign Language (ASL) and Certified Deaf Interpreters (CDIs). VRI technology enables clinicians to provide greater access to care for their limited English proficient (LEP), Deaf and hard of hearing patients.

InDemand recently introduced a new telehealth application that enables behavioral health clinicians and telehealth application providers to seamlessly add live, medically qualified interpreters into telehealth sessions on demand, making it possible for telehealth programs to better serve the needs of behavioral health patients who may be Deaf, hard of hearing or have limited English proficiency.

“InDemand is committed to supporting behavioral health professionals in bridging the communication gap with their limited English proficient, Deaf and hard of hearing patients,” said Cecil Kost, Chairman and CEO, InDemand Interpreting. “Through our highly qualified, medically trained interpreters and best in class video technology, we ensure that every individual, regardless of language, cultural background or disabilities, has access to high quality healthcare.”

InDemand recently partnered with Dr. Marlene M. Maheu, Executive Director for the Telebehavioral Health Institute, to present the webinar: “Telebehavioral Health and Interpreting Services for Underserved Populations: 21st Century Behavioral Health.”

InDemand Interpreting will be exhibiting InDemand Clarity Connect and the new telehealth interoperability solution at NatCon in booth #1316. For more information, visit: http://www.indemandinterpreting.com.

About InDemand Interpreting

InDemand Interpreting was founded in 2007 with the vision of ensuring that every patient receives the highest quality healthcare, regardless of language, cultural background or disability. By delivering the most experienced medical interpreters and highest quality video technology InDemand Interpreting provides doctors, nurses and clinicians the language access they need to provide the best possible care. Visit InDemand at http://www.indemandinterpreting.com