The Most Anticipated Family Event of the Year

Easter Brunch at Silver Falls

The popular Silver Falls Easter brunch offering is back on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at the Big Leaf Dining Hall in the crown jewel of the Oregon State Parks system, Silver Falls. The five-course feast is prepared by Executive Chef Kirk Veroneau and the Conference Center culinary team.

“Everyone looks forward to this wonderful annual event. The location, food and atmosphere make it such a unique way to kick off the spring season,” says Conference Center General Manager Adrienne Blomgren. The buffet will feature a variety of artisanal cheeses, hearty soups and market-fresh greens, as well as a carving station. Kids can sink their teeth into delectable pastries and the adults can wind down with a cup of coffee or their choice of mimosa.

Wildflowers bloom to their most colorful during the spring time and the 10 waterfalls are at their peak flow. Spring is also the best time to witness a lot more wildlife.

Brunch is priced at $29.95 Adults, $27.95 Seniors, $14.95 Children ages 4-12. An 18% service fee will be added to all brunch reservations. Advance reservations are required. Call (866) 575-8875 for reservations or more information or visit http://www.silverfallslodge.com.

Save $5 per person if you book both Easter and Mother’s Day brunch and save $20 off your cabin or lodge room.

About Silver Falls Lodge & Conference Center

Awarded ‘Best of Sublimity’ for two consecutive years (2016 and 2017), Silver Falls is a long-time favorite of hikers, photographers and wildlife enthusiasts, as well as young families and couples seeking peace and tranquility. Nestled in Silver Falls State Park, with hundreds of intimate and romantic locations, Silver Falls Lodge & Conference Center makes for an ideal wedding and event venue year-round.

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/calparksco/albums/72157664772064095