Del Sur Mortgage Welcomes Two Veteran Loan Officers To Its Team

Del Sur Mortgage has hired two veteran loan officers, Michelle Smith-Gilbert (NMLS # 252350) and Craig Heitz (NMLS # 1520831).

Smith-Gilbert, a life-long resident of Napa, spent 15 years in the industry before joining Del Sur Mortgage. She strives to stay current on the latest mortgage and real estate trends and she individualizes mortgage solutions to align with each of her clients’ circumstances and financial goals, all while focusing on borrower communication.



“In a world of online experts and push-button mortgages, I believe human connection still matters. There is never a one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to making one of the biggest financial commitments of your life,” Smith-Gilbert said. “I’ve lived in Napa my entire life and I am passionate about creating homeownership opportunities for those in our community, just as the whole Del Sur team is.”

Heitz is a 12-year mortgage veteran who lives in Benicia and graduated from Benicia High School. He cannot be happier to serve the community he’s known for so many years.

“Living and working in the same community is special to me,” Heitz said.

Heitz is a dedicated loan officer who expertly communicates with his clients at every turn, empowering them to make good, informed decisions.

“It is important to work with a mortgage professional who communicates well with their clients during every step of the process,” Heitz said.

Like the rest of the Del Sur Mortgage team, Heitz approaches his job with the necessary care and attention to detail to provide clients with customized loan programs.

The addition of these two mortgage professionals is part of Del Sur Mortgage’s effort to grow its team of excellent mortgage service providers who understand the Napa region and bring vast knowledge to the table.

About Del Sur Mortgage

