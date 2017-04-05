The IBX team is continually adding features to enable its development partners to stay on the bleeding edge of payments and software integrations, and these two features allow for just that.

Today, Integrity has announced two major feature releases on the Integrity Business Exchange (IBX) gateway: JavaScript Tokenization and a mobile SDK for iOS. The IBX team is continually adding features to enable its development partners to stay on the bleeding edge of payments and software integrations, and these two features allow for just that.

This feature release extends IBX’s existing hosted page capabilities to include a JavaScript Tokenization library. The Tokenization library allows web developers to easily capture a customer’s credit card information via the use of a secure token. The library connects directly with the IBX system, which returns a token assigned to the credit card on file. No customer payment information is ever passed to the developers’ software, thus reducing their PCI compliance scope.

The JavaScript Tokenization Library gives developers more control over user interface (UI) than a standard hosted payments web page, allowing IBX users to create and style payments forms in any way they like by following a few simple guidelines. This flexibility and control allows IBX users to offer seamless payment experiences for customers.

Also included in this release is a mobile software developers’ kit (SDK) available on iOS. This SDK enables the development of tablet or phone-based software for payments. The SDK provides developers a mechanism to take payments using a secure semi-integrated EMV terminal solution from PAX. The SDK provides a simple to use API to make calls to the terminal via Bluetooth® to take payments. The terminal communicates securely with the IBX gateway and includes the ability to create tokens for recurring payments. An Android mobile SDK is slated to be available in the second quarter of 2017.

“With the release of these features, IBX continues to innovate in providing secure solutions for a broad range of use cases to our partners. We take great pride in offering the very latest technology to our development partners, and we know that the JavaScript Tokenization library and iOS mobile EMV enabled semi-integrated SDKs will help our partners provide unique innovative solutions to their customers,” said Peter Korp, SVP of Technology at Integrity.

About IBX

Integrity Business Exchange (IBX) is the payment gateway and technology platform designed to service Independent Software Vendors and developers of all sizes who need to add payments to their software. Integrity Business Exchange is a boutique solution, allowing unparalleled access to leadership, flexibility, stability and service to development partners through the latest in technology. IBX is part of Integrity Payment Systems, a leading payment technology provider founded in 2003 and headquartered in Des Plaines, IL. Learn more at integritypays.com/developers.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Integrity is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.