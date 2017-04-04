Wheaton Divorce Lawyer Appointed to Illinois ARDC Hearing Board As panel members of the ARDC Hearing Board, Williamson and Witkowski will promote the organization's mission of advancing and protecting the integrity of the legal profession at the direction of the Supreme Court.

The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., a Wheaton-based family law practice, is proud to announce that attorney Brett T. Williamson and its firm administrator, Justine A. Witkowski, have been appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court's Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARDC) Hearing Board. As panel members of the ARDC Hearing Board, Williamson and Witkowski will promote the organization's mission of advancing and protecting the integrity of the legal profession at the direction of the Supreme Court. The ARDC and its leaders achieve these goals through attorney registration, education, investigation, prosecution, and remedial action.

Wheaton divorce lawyer Brett T. Williamson was reappointed by the Illinois Supreme Court to the ARDC Hearing Board and will serve another term extending through February 2018. Williamson resumes his position on the Hearing Board where he will sit on a 3 Judge Panel as an attorney member presiding over the hearings of disciplinary, disability and reinstatement cases of attorneys registered to practice law in the State of Illinois.

Williamson earned his law degree from The John Marshall Law School and his Bachelor's degree from Butler University. He focuses his practice on family law cases relating to high-asset divorce, child custody (or the allocation of parental responsibilities), child support, and property division. Williamson is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, the DuPage County Bar Association, the Will County Bar Association, and the Chicago Bar Association.

Most recently, Williamson was named a "Top 40 Under 40" attorney from The National Trial Lawyers and a "10 Best Under 40" attorney by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys. He also received a “Rising Star” award from the Super Lawyers organization for 2016 and 2017.

Firm administrator Justine A. Witkowski was reappointed by the Illinois Supreme Court to the ARDC Hearing Board for a fourth term extending through February 2018. Witkowski resumes her position on the Hearing Board where she will sit on a 3 Judge Panel as a non-attorney member presiding over the hearings of disciplinary, disability, and reinstatement cases of attorneys registered to practice law in the State of Illinois.

Justine A. Witkowski has been with The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., for over 20 years, beginning her career as the office receptionist. She earned her paralegal certificate from MacCormac College in 1997 and was soon promoted to firm administrator.

Witkowski is responsible for managing the administrative operations of The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C. She evaluates and maintains the firm’s operating and information systems and oversees all of the firm’s finances. Additionally, Witkowski negotiates and executes all contracts on behalf of the firm with vendors and works to build and maintain long-lasting relationships with clients and vendors throughout DuPage County and the surrounding areas. She is responsible on a day-to-day basis for evaluating, managing, and supervising all staff members of the firm.

As one of the firm’s certified paralegals, Witkowski provides backup legal support to the attorneys and staff by drafting legal documents and conducting legal research on behalf of their clients.

About The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C.:

The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C. is a prominent family law office located in Wheaton, Illinois. In 2013, the firm received the award "Law Firm of the Year" for logging over 500 hours of pro bono service in the local DuPage County area. For more than four decades, the firm has provided high-quality legal services in DuPage, Cook, DeKalb, Kendall, and Will Counties, and all throughout Northern Illinois. For more information or to schedule a consultation with a qualified attorney, call 630-462-9500 or visit http://www.stogsdilllaw.com or http://www.kanecountydivorcelawyers.com.