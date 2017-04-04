SPAR 3D Expo & Conference 2017 Underway

SPAR 3D Expo & Conference 2017 got underway today at The Marriott Marquis, Houston, Texas. The event kicked off with vendor product previews, and a pre-conference workshop, “How to Plan for the 2022 National Geodetic Survey (NGS) Datum change,” followed by opening remarks and keynotes, industry specific breakout sessions, and Welcome Happy Hour. The event continues through Wednesday, April 5.

The event boasts over 100 booths of best-in-class 3D sensing, 3D processing and 3D visualization tools from leading vendors around the world; a robust conference program with 100+ practical, engaging presentations from industry experts, designed to help attendees increase efficiency, save time and money, mitigate risk and improve safety; and hundreds of top attending companies using these tools.

SPAR 3D Expo & Conference is the only vendor-neutral, cross-industry, 3D event in the market, bringing together the top hardware, software and visualization solutions providers together with users from across the globe for three action-packed days of education, exhibits and live demonstrations, providing attendees the latest information and advancements in 3D technology. “Vendor-neutrality is invaluable as it allows attendees to get a side-by-side comparison of the latest products and solutions to meet their specific needs,” said Lisa Murray, Event Director. “We aim to enhance attendees understanding of how these products work, what they can do, and how they can solve problems by providing hands-on learning opportunities of these complex tools.”

Running alongside the conference program is an exhibition showcasing solutions from leading 3D sensing, 3D processing, and 3D visualization solutions providers. Market leaders Autodesk, Bentley Systems, ClearEdge, FARO, Leica Geosystems, Mantis Vision, Matterport, NCTech SA, Orbit GT, Pix4D, Topcon, and Trimble are among the exhibiting companies.

In addition to the extensive conference programming, SPAR 3D Expo & Conference 2017 features:

Keynote Presentations:



The Emerging Power of Smart Cities and the Role of 3D, UAVs and the Conquering of Space, Paul Doherty, the digit group

The Future of Robotics Applications: From Oil & Gas to Medical Marvels, Aaron Becker, University of Houston, Texas

Metrics For Infrastructure & Construction, Geoff Zeiss, Between the Poles

A Vision For Project Execution with 3D Technology, Ashish Shah, Fluor Corporation

Live Demonstrations and interactive workshops have always been a part of SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, but this year’s event stresses hands-on learning like never before. In-booth demonstrations, in-session demonstrations and dedicated areas on the exhibit floor have been developed in response to attendees’ requests.

Networking events including a Welcome Hour sponsored by Bentley Systems, and SPAR BQ event, a Texas-style barbeque at the 8th Wonder Brewery, sponsored by Leica Geosystems.

Furthermore, the 2017 event will feature more product launches than any other year, as well as numerous new exhibiting companies, including market leaders such as Matterport, Lockheed Martin, Pericept, Blackmore Sensors and Analytics, BC Engineering and Design, BGC Engineering, BirdsEyeView Aerobotics, DAT/EM, and nFrames. Click here to see what’s new this year.

“The current pace of change and adoption of 3D technologies will make this year’s event more dynamic than ever,” said Lisa Murray, Event Director. “The 2017 event will serve up cutting-edge content focused on 3D sensing, 3D processing and 3D visualization tools that are changing the landscape of how assets are managed, projects are pitched, and designs are created.”

Registration is available online and onsite.

About SPAR 3D Expo & Conference

As the global leader in 3D technology, SPAR 3D Expo & Conference brings together the top hardware, software and visualization solutions providers from across the globe together under one roof for three action-packed days of education, exhibits and live demonstrations. Conference content covers 3D sensing, 3D processing, and 3D visualization technologies. Contact: Abby McCloskey, Marketing Manager, Diversified Communications at amccloskey@divcom.com.

About Diversified Communications — Diversified Communications is a leading international media company providing market access, education and information through global, national and regional face-to-face events, digital products and publications. Diversified serves a number of industries including: technology, seafood, food service, natural and organic, healthcare, commercial marine, and business management. Based in Portland, Maine, USA, Diversified has divisions in the Eastern United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com.