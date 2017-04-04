FAFCO Inc., a leading solar thermal manufacturing company that’s been creating innovative products since 1969, today announced the launch of the company’s first crowdfunding campaign. Starting today, both accredited and non-accredited investors will be able to go to Wefunder (https://wefunder.com/fafco) and join FAFCO as it once again attempts to disrupt the solar industry with its latest innovation called CoolPV.

CoolPV (http://www.coolpv.com) is an enhanced solar electric panel that generates electricity and heats water using the same panel on the same valuable solar roof space. Because CoolPV cools the solar electric module, it can increase the electrical output of the PV module by up to 20%. Including the thermal energy, CoolPV generates up to four times the power of PV alone and can convert 60% of the sun’s energy into usable power compared to approximately 20% for PV alone. For the past eighteen months, customers across the U.S. have used CoolPV to heat their pools and power their homes.

“After more than ten years of development, we were finally able to combine a PV module with one of our engineered polymer heat exchangers and create a commercially viable combined solar thermal and solar electric panel. In addition to heating their pools, the electric power generated by the solar panels in CoolPV can reduce a customer’s electrical bill by 50% or more,” said Freeman Ford, Chairman of FAFCO. “Now all types of investors can capitalize on our latest innovation, including the customers, fans and followers that we’ve built over the past 47 years through our extensive dealer network.”

FAFCO’s CoolPV crowdfunding campaign is timely as trends show that more investors are now investing capital into the renewable energy sector. In 2015, renewable energy set new records for investment and new capacity added with investment dollars reaching nearly $286 billion, more than six times higher than in 2004. In addition, public market investment in renewable energy totaled $12.8 billion in 2015. (2016 Global Trends In Renewable Energy Investment Report)

Now investors from all walks of life can participate in this opportunity and become part of the latest development in solar technology called CoolPV®.

To learn more about FAFCO visit https://fafco.com/. To learn more about CoolPV® visit http://coolpv.com/. And, to learn how to contribute to the crowdfunding campaign visit https://wefunder.com/fafco.

ABOUT FAFCO

FAFCO is one of the leading solar thermal manufacturers and has been producing solar water heating systems since 1969, with an installed base of approximately 200,000 customers. Its products include solar thermal systems for homes, pools and commercial applications, as well as thermal energy storage http://www.icestor.com. In 2015, FAFCO introduced and started selling CoolPV® (http://www.coolpv.com) which is based on a US Navy contract and R&D begun at FAFCO in the late 1990’s. All FAFCO products are made in the United States at FAFCO’s headquarters in Chico, CA. To learn more about FAFCO, visit http://www.fafco.com, or call 800-994-7652.