Altep Appoints New Director of Data Forensics – West Coast

Altep, Inc., an innovative leader in data forensics, eDiscovery, cyber security, and litigation support, is pleased to announce that Andrew Reid has been appointed Director of Data Forensics – West Coast.

With a decade of experience in data forensics, information security, and compliance, Andrew will now oversee the team’s day-to-day operations in California and the surrounding region. Having previously worked as an Investigator and Auditor with Canada’s Ministry of Finance, Reid has been a senior member of Altep’s Forensics team since 2015.

“We are very excited to have Andrew transition into this role,” said EVP Margaret Valenzuela. “He is a very skilled leader, and has provided our Forensic teams with valuable guidance and insight. We are eager to have him continue his efforts as Director of Data Forensics for the West Coast.”

Andrew is dedicated to continuously improving his skill set through formal training, certifications, and self-directed study. He has appeared as a Guest Lecturer for the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, the Ontario Provincial Police, the University of Toronto, and various other organizations. Additionally, Andrew has acted as an expert witness and a forensics subject matter expert for both external and internal clients, and often provides guidance and insight in cross-border forensics and eDiscovery engagements.

“During my time at Altep, I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the most dedicated and diligent people in this field,” Reid said. “I’m honored to have this opportunity, eager to lead and grow our West Coast team, and determined to serve our clients and partners with the care and attention to detail that Altep is known for.”

