Building on its market driven innovation strategy, Version 6.0 of Centric Software’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution, released earlier this year, includes a fresh, modern and easy to use interface. Centric Software is the leading PLM solution for fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies.

Centric Software PLM Version 6.0 focuses on usability and productivity to empower users and boast efficiency while also being fun and intuitive to use.

“User experience and adoption have long been keystones of Centric’s success. We worked hand in hand with our customers to revolutionize Centric PLM’s look and feel adding in new branding and personalization options, dashboards with widgets and charts to digest information at a glance, mass create and editing features to minimize clicks and many other improvements to promote adoption and make work easier,” says Ron Watson, VP of Products at Centric Software.

Camelbak Products, an outdoor equipment company based in Petaluma, California, best known for its hydration products, easily adopted the new UI. “One can never underestimate the importance of system usability and given how critical Centric PLM is to our business, Centric V6 is a breath of fresh air. Our users are delighted with the streamlined features and modern intuitive user interface in this update. As shepherd of the PLM function at CamelBak, it allows my team to focus on moving our process innovation forward and allows our extended teams to focus on bringing great products to market, faster,” says Paul Rattay, PLM Manager at Camelbak.

In addition to options for personalizing workspaces and content via Centric’s new change tracking and subscription options, the new UI also boosts contextual searches and visual breadcrumbs to easily navigate around the system. Now with a choice of color palettes, visual cues have been added to support navigation, interactions with the system and promote deep use of functionality.

The new colors, style and layout were built with the needs of fashion and consumer goods companies in mind but inspired by Silicon Valley best practices for UI design thus merging the best of both worlds.

The intuitive new interface also reduces training times and speeds user adoption. Learning curves and support time are minimized and return on investment the fastest in the industry.

“Centric has always focused on the end user experience when bringing new innovations to market,” says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. “We constantly innovate to empower our users in their every day work to drive their innovation, speed time to market and achievement of their business goals.”

Version 6.0 includes other major, broad-sweeping innovations across the entire Centric PLM suite. In the past 6 months, over 100 new features have been introduced.

Centric Software, Inc. (http://www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software builds technologies for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Its flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan’s Global Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016 (end)

