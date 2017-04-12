The Zeeno app launches today. The free travel app connects travelers with locals who provide hand-crafted tours of their city. Gone are the days of booking weeks in advance as Zeeno offers instant, on-demand tours. By eliminating pre-booking, Zeeno introduces the ‘tap a button, get a local guide’ way of touring a city. Travelers simply open the app when they are ready to go, browse through guides offering a wide range of tours, before meeting their guide to explore the city from a local’s perspective.

The issue with existing tour companies is that itineraries put travelers on a schedule, with little regard for circumstances such as upset children, canceled business meetings or bad weather – Zeeno originated during a four-hour walking tour in the pouring rain. The founders decided then and there that tours should be convenient for the traveler, not just for tour companies.

“The travel industry is in the midst of a seismic shift as tourists look for more flexibility and choice. We are very excited to be at the forefront, delivering both convenience and unique local experiences that can’t be found anywhere else.” says Tory Wergelis-Isaacson, CEO of Zeeno.

Transformative Approach

Zeeno brings travel to life by connecting people with locals who share their knowledge of the places and things they are passionate about. It is like having a friend and personal travel concierge at your side to point out the hidden gems that only locals know about. This personalized approach to travel not only benefits travelers, but also opens up the shared economy for locals to make money based on their passions, insights, and experiences.

There are two Zeeno apps – one for travelers and one for local guides.

