Smith Unveils Website Redesign Alongside New E-Commerce Site

Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the redesign of its company website and concurrent launch of its new e-commerce site, SmithBuy.com.

The company website's streamlined, fully responsive design quickly acquaints visitors with Smith, including the company’s supply chain services, quality assurance, and commodity expertise.

“Our new website’s clear language and layout have unified Smith’s branding to help us connect more fully with customers worldwide,” said Margo Evans, Smith’s Vice President of Marketing.

The new site links to SmithBuy, where customers can directly purchase from a growing inventory of products like drives and memory, while taking advantage of regular promotions and apps that will soon be available for both iOS and Android.

“SmithBuy has allowed Smith to expand into consumer sales and increase convenience for our customers without compromising the vigorous quality assurance they’ve come to expect from us,” said Larry Pelty, Smith’s Vice President of Digital Strategy.

From SmithBuy’s e-commerce capabilities to Smith’s increased messaging and global outreach, the company is continually strategizing to support customers’ varying needs and goals.

“As Smith and our industry evolve, technology will keep defining how we connect with customers worldwide,” said Lee Ackerley, co-founder of Smith. “The future is now, and we will keep innovating in it.”

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 15 cities around the world, from Silicon Valley to Seoul, Smith’s 500 employees communicate in 36 different languages and buy and sell components 24 hours per day. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. With testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam, Smith’s processes focus on critical issues, from quality management to counterfeit prevention and environmental safety. Smith’s operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company’s global IT infrastructure, Saleschain™, offering real-time inventory and logistics visibility anywhere in the world. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number 13 among all global distributors. Smith’s Intelligent Distribution™ model adapts to ever-changing demands by providing seamless global electronics sourcing and logistics, regardless of distribution channel or locale. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com, or, to reach a Smith representative 24 hours a day, please call +1 713.430.3000.

