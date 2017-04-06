Design By Humans, a platform dedicated to showcasing the creative talent of independent artists, gamers and content producers, has recently teamed up with One Tree Planted. As a part of this partnership, throughout the month of April, Design By Humans will donate funds to plant a tree for each item sold from their Eco Collection. One Tree Planted is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to reforesting the world and providing education, awareness and engagement on the importance of trees.

Design By Humans is a trusted marketplace offering customized storefronts where independent artists, gamers and content producers can demonstrate their creativity. The Design By Humans Eco Collection is comprised of artwork submissions from their global community of talented artists. Inspired by the company’s commitment to the protection and restoration of the natural environment, this collection promotes the idea of building a sustainable planet through its thoughtfully designed products. The concept behind this collection relates to the Earth Day, an annual event celebrated across the globe on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

More about Design By Humans Eco Collection can be found at https://www.designbyhumans.com/shop/earth-day-eco-collection/.

Latest figures suggest that only 20% of forests around the world are properly protected. This large scale destruction of forests has led to a number of environmental issues such as the depletion of groundwater, global warming, destruction of the water cycle, and many others. The reforestation mission by One Tree Planted makes tree planting accessible for anyone and everyone. Working in tandem with individuals, schools, businesses, and other partners, Onetreeplanted.org has made noteworthy efforts to restore the Earth’s forest cover.

Since their inception, Design By Humans has always displayed an exemplary commitment to safeguard the environment. Following a stringent quality policy that only uses environmentally friendly phthalate free, water-based inks, they have been delivering the market’s highest quality apparel in California. Moreover, DesignByHumans.com only uses T-shirt blanks that are guaranteed to be sweatshop and child labor free.

Discussing the company’s partnership with One Tree Planted, the Community Manager of Design By Humans Cassie Presentati said, “It is a matter of great pride for all of us at Design By Humans to be a part of One Tree Planted’s commitment to make this planet a better place for the generations to come. We invite all responsible individuals around the world to help us make a positive difference by supporting our campaign.”

Independent creators interested in joining the Design By Humans community are encouraged to open a store and submit their designs at https://www.designbyhumans.com/become-an-artist/.

