April 11, 2017 (PRWEB) April 11, 2017 -- Media Temple, a Los Angeles-based company that provides premium web and cloud hosting solutions, today announced that it has added a new tier to Grid, its managed shared hosting solution. The new plan, Grid Elite, builds on the company’s “always up, always fast, always easy and always human” approach by meeting the exacting hosting needs of high-traffic, database-intensive site and app owners and making it simple for them to manage their growth.

Set up for continuous operation, Grid Elite offers all the scalability and benefits of a managed shared platform, as well as:



Greater performance and reliability: Grid Elite uniquely offers dedicated resources for users’ databases, ensuring that said databases never compete for RAM and storage, and removing the risk of traffic bottlenecks. Grid Elite’s dedicated database container also provides users with enhanced customization options;

Enhanced speed and security: Grid Elite also features web application firewall (WAF), malware monitoring and removal for up to five sites, and global Content Delivery Network (CDN);

Extra peace of mind: Grid Elite is backed by Media Temple’s 24/7 live, U.S.-based customer support.

“With Grid Elite, we’ve merged the best of both worlds, bringing together the simplicity of shared hosting with the power of dedicated resources. Customers who prefer not to take on the additional responsibility of a VPS for their business-critical sites no longer have to,” said Brendan Fortune, Senior Director of Product at Media Temple. “Especially for sites involving e-commerce or membership subscriptions, having a dedicated MySQL database container to themselves really makes Grid Elite one of the industry’s most powerful managed shared hosting offerings.”

Grid Elite offers 250GB SSD storage, dedicated database container, 5TB scalable bandwidth and 500 sites for $60 per month. More information about its features and benefits can be found at https://mediatemple.net/webhosting/shared/.

