St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN.

The Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University will partner with Saint Mary’s College this summer to deliver a young women’s leadership-development program for rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. Hosted on the Saint Mary’s College campus in Notre Dame, Indiana, the week-long High Potentials Leadership Program will share Drucker-based leadership lessons and management tools, as well as insights and opportunities specific to the experience of emerging young leaders.

Lawrence Greenspun, the Drucker Institute’s Director of Public Sector Engagement, and Terri Russ, an associate professor of Communications Studies at Saint Mary’s will lead the High Potentials Leadership Program, which will help young women discover and develop leadership skills through a combination of classroom learning, applications of lessons learned, field trips, and interactions with female leaders from the public, private and nonprofit sectors.

Applicants are admitted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Session I: July 9 – 14, 2017

Session II: July 16 – 21, 2017

Applicants can register by clicking here and learn more by visiting the Saint Mary’s website here.

For more information, contact Lawrence Greenspun at Lawrence@Drucker.Institute.

