eMazzanti Technologies CEO, Carl Mazzanti, will be a featured guest on the popular blogtalkradio program, The Voice of Manhattan Business, sponsored by the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce. The 25-minute interview is scheduled for 9:00 am (EDT) on Wednesday, April 5. Mazzanti’s topic will be: “Digital Marketing.”

The interview with Mazzanti will touch on questions such as, what is digital marketing, how it differs from traditional marketing and the components necessary for a successful digital campaign. Other scheduled topics of discussion include what to expect from a digital marketing campaign, pitfalls to be avoided, and how to pick a digital marketing firm.

Listen to the program live online Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at 9:00 am EDT.

The following excerpts from a recent article, “How Digital Ads Create Incredible Customer Experiences,” by Mazzanti gives insight into the direction of the interview:

“Buying a product is no longer a transaction; it’s an experience. Customer experience (often shortened to CX) is the new darling of the marketing world.”

“Referring to any interaction between brand and consumer, CX signifies a shift in how we view the customer journey. The route from prospect to repeat customer is now an exhilarating ride—it’s personalized, engaging, and meaningful.”

“Great quality CX boosts sales. And while consistent data to prove this has prompted brands to compete in this arena, customers now expect a stellar experience at every touchpoint with a brand.”

Liqui-Site Digital Marketing

eMazzanti Technologies provides digital marketing services to businesses in the NYC metro area, New Jersey, throughout the United States and internationally through its digital marketing agency, Liqui-Site. Successful digital campaigns and designs for prominent organizations such as Penguin Random House, Mercedes Benz and The American Lung Association have proven the value of these services.

Using the link above, listeners can hear the live program online or play a recording of the complete interview after the broadcast.

