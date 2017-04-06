Faye Business Systems Group Partners with ON24

As an ON24 SuccessOne partner, FayeBSG will provide strategic consulting to current and prospective ON24 customers seeking to enhance their customers experience with CRM integrations for ERP, Accounting software, Marketing Automation, Credit Card Processing, Project Management, Phone Systems, and more. Specializing in extensive multi-layered CRM, ERP and marketing integrations, FayeBSG concentrates on a wide array of high value software development and consulting services.

“FayeBSG is excited to Partner with ON24, with its cutting edge webinar platform,” said David Faye, CEO of FayeBSG. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity to bring our CRM, ERP and Marketing Automation expertise to ON24 clients and prospects.”

Learn more about ON24 here: https://fayebsg.com/on24/

“I am pleased to announce that Faye Business Systems Group has joined the new ON24 SuccessOne Partner Program! Faye Business Systems Group is a top Global SugarCRM, Sage Software, and Act-On partner that has proven track record of delivering award winning business solutions and consultative services,” said Greg Goldstein, Senior Director, Global Channels & Business Development, ON24. “By adding ON24 FayeBSG now opens their consultancy firm to the ever-expanding webinar marketing space.”

About FayeBSG

FayeBSG has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 and CIO Review as one of 20 most promising CRM and ERP solutions providers for 2015. FayeBSG specializes in a variety of custom software solutions to meet client needs. Services include software development, project management, packaged software implementations, custom software implementations, integration, consulting, training, and support.

Known for their breadth of SugarCRM Integration Add-On Products and custom software solutions, FayeBSG has built Sugar integrations with ERP software, credit card processing, project management, phone systems, and more. Specializing in extensive multi-layered CRM, ERP and marketing integrations, FayeBSG concentrates on a wide array of high value CRM, ERP and marketing automation development and consulting services.

About ON24, Inc.:

ON24 is the leading webinar marketing platform for demand generation, lead qualification and customer engagement. Its award-winning, patented, cloud-based platform enables companies of all sizes to deliver engaging live and on-demand webinars. Providing industry-leading analytics that can be integrated with all leading marketing automation and CRM platforms, ON24 enables marketers to optimize demand generation, enhance lead qualification and accelerate sales pipeline opportunities. For more information, please visit http://www.on24.com or call (877) 202-9599