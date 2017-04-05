Paul Wells

Paul Wells recently was named Multi-Office Broker/Owner of the Year by RE/MAX Northern Illinois at its 40th Annual Awards Celebration on Feb. 17 at Navy Pier. Wells is the broker/owner of RE/MAX NOW in Lake Barrington, Ill., and RE/MAX of Barrington in Barrington, Ill.

Wells has achieved success on several levels during his career with RE/MAX, which began when he became an agent with RE/MAX of Barrington in 1987, just a year after he earned his real estate license. He soon became a top producing agent and has remained one ever since. In 2002, he purchased RE/MAX of Barrington and has overseen its steady growth.

In 2012, Wells acquired an independent real estate office in Lake Barrington, converting it into RE/MAX NOW. Overall, his organization has doubled in size since he acquired the Barrington office, and it now includes 55 affiliated brokers. In the process, Wells has helped make RE/MAX the leading real estate brand in the Barrington-area market.

In presenting the Broker/Owner of the Year Award to Wells, RE/MAX saluted him for his commitment to helping the brokers in his offices and RE/MAX brokers across the region maximize their effectiveness. One example of that commitment was his central role in creating a forum where RE/MAX brokers from across northern Illinois can share ideas on how best to market luxury real estate.

At the same time, Wells has played a prominent role in the broader real estate industry. He is a member of the board of managers of Midwest Real Estate Data, the regional multiple listing service, and currently serves as its treasurer. In addition, he holds the same posts with Broker Public Portal, LLC, an organization founded through a joint effort of multiple listing services with the goal of creating a nationwide consumer facing website for residential listings.

According to Wells, the new website, http://www.homesnap.com, recently went online, and can also be accessed through a mobile app.

Originally from Park Ridge, Ill., Wells now resides in North Barrington, Ill.

RE/MAX agents consistently rank among the most productive in the industry. In 2015, RE/MAX Northern Illinois agents averaged 18 transaction sides. RE/MAX has been the leader in the northern Illinois real estate market since 1989 and is continually growing. The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, with headquarters in Elgin, Ill., consists of more than 2,250 sales associates and 103 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices that provide a full range of residential and commercial brokerage services. Its mobile real estate app, available for download at http://www.illinoisproperty.com, provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial property for sale in the region. The northern Illinois network is part of RE/MAX, a global real estate organization with 110,000+ sales associates in 100+ nations.

