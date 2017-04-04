Automated Insights Experiencing Record Growth, Names New CEO

I believe we have uncovered a new way for businesses to write and connect with their employees and customers at a scale never before possible. I am thrilled to have Marc take us to the next level.

After a year of record revenue growth following the launch of their self-service Wordsmith natural language generation (NLG) platform, Automated Insights is bringing on a new CEO to accelerate their expansion plans in multiple markets.

Robbie Allen, the company’s founder, has taken on a new role as Executive Chairman where he will serve as the company’s technology visionary and thought leader in the NLG and artificial intelligence fields. Robbie, who holds two degrees from MIT and was the youngest Distinguished Engineer in the history of Cisco, will also be pursuing a Ph.D. in Computer Science at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he will be focused on the latest advances in artificial intelligence.

The Company selected serial technology entrepreneur, Marc Zionts, to take on the CEO role and capitalize on Automated Insights leadership position in the emerging NLG market. Marc has over 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur and technology executive, having previously led six technology companies to successful growth.

“I could not be more excited about the position we are in,” said Robbie Allen. “I believe we have uncovered a new way for businesses to write and connect with their employees and customers at a scale never before possible. I am thrilled to have Marc take us to the next level while I can focus on cutting edge research in artificial intelligence.”

Automated Insights’ Wordsmith is the only self-service NLG platform, and it is used by hundreds of customers including Allstate, The Associated Press, Cisco and Yahoo! to generate more than 1.5 billion pieces of content per year, making the company the largest NLG provider in the world.

“When Robbie founded the company in 2007, nobody believed that software could write with the tone and variability of a human author,” said Marc Zionts, the company’s new CEO. “Now there is a whole field of natural language generation and artificial intelligence is at the top of everyone’s minds. I am thrilled to be working with Robbie and build on what he and his team have created.”

