Yamaha Debuts NS-SW050, NS-SW100 Powered Subwoofers with a Twist

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) continues to advance the state of immersive home theater and realistic sound reproduction with the introduction of the NS-SW050 and NS-SW100 powered subwoofers.

The latest additions in a succession of industry pacing home theater audio components, the NS-SW050 and NS-SW100 subwoofers both incorporate Yamaha proprietary Twisted Flare Port technology, an innovation that has revolutionized speaker design. By producing the signature clean and punchy bass tones, the flagship NS-SW1000 became one of the most powerful and responsive subwoofers in its class.

“Although our Yamaha AV receivers are the heart of the home theater system, the NS-SW050 and NS-SW100 powered subwoofers bring the heartbeat to songs and movies with a noticeable twist that helps generate deep, yet tight realistic bass sound,” said Robert Goedken, general manager, AV division, Yamaha Corporation of America. “These attractively designed subwoofers with Twisted Flare Ports really bring life to a home theater system.”

The NS-SW050 and NS-SW100 subwoofers each offer 50 watts of output power. The NS-SW100 includes a 10-inch cone and features a 25-180 Hz frequency response. The NS-SW050 has an 8-inch cone and a 28-200 Hz frequency response. The NS-SW050 measures 11.5 x 11.5 x 13.375 inches and weighs 18.7 pounds. The NS-SW100 measures 13.875 x 13.875 x 16.125 inches and weighs 26.5 pounds.

Advanced Yamaha Active Servo Technology II in both models helps maintain superior control of the subwoofers’ drivers to improve accuracy and stability in low-range response and to thoroughly engage listeners.

Together with the Twisted Flare Port technology, these innovative speaker technologies present a clean, smooth flow of air from the port that minimizes extraneous noise right down to the deepest tones. The result is remarkably tight and accurate bass that virtually transports listeners to an exploding battlefield scene or a heart-thumping dance club.

Pricing and Availability

The Yamaha NS-SW050 ($169.99 MSRP) and NS-SW100 ($199.99 MSRP) are available now from authorized Yamaha retailers. To learn more, please visit http://4wrd.it/YAMAHASUBWOOFER

