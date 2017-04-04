Industry experts will discuss how to thrive with the explosion of voice search, the rise of local search and the emergence of intelligent content as a centerpiece for successful consumer experiences.

BrightEdge, the leader in enterprise organic search and content performance, today announced the dates for its 2017 “Share Global Insights Tour,” a series of events dedicated to exploring the convergence of SEO and Content Marketing. Industry experts will discuss how to thrive with the explosion of voice search, the rise of local search and the emergence of intelligent content as a centerpiece for successful consumer experiences. The all-day events will include thought leadership keynotes, customer panel discussions and networking forums.

In its seventh year, Share has been recognized by Forbes and Inc.com as a “leading industry event for digital marketers by digital marketers,” Following the success of Share16, which welcomed leading brand speakers from Google, YouTube, Microsoft, Facebook, REI, Home Depot and Marriott, the Share17 Global Insights Tour will replicate this leading industry conference into a “road tour” format including an inaugural event in London.

“At BrightEdge, customer success is our number one priority” said Jim Yu, CEO of BrightEdge. “And as the role of SEO evolves into a strategic, mission-critical function, our customers are hungry for innovation and industry best practices. I am delighted that we are able to reach even more customers, while sharing the best practices needed to thrive in this changing landscape.”

“The convergence of SEO and Content Marketing is creating new opportunities for marketers everywhere” said Kevin Bobowski, SVP, Marketing of BrightEdge. “Understanding consumer intent enables marketers to create intelligent content, the centerpiece of a successful consumer experience.”

Share17 will kick-off on May 18 in New York City with featured speaker Collin Colburn of Forrester Research and global publishing company John Wiley and Sons. The single-day conference dates are as follows:

May 18: New York

June 8: London

September 21: San Francisco

October 4: Chicago

“I spoke at the last four Share conferences and have found it to be one of the best conferences out there,” said Alex Volk, Traffic and Content Marketing Director at Microsoft. "It is fantastic to see BrightEdge bringing the Global Insights Tour to regional communities to help marketers stay ahead of industry trends via the sharing of insights and best practices. This really helps marketers boost both personal and professional performance.”

BrightEdge will announce additional Share17 speakers and panels in the weeks leading up to the event. Learn more about the tour programs and register on the new road tour website.

About BrightEdge

BrightEdge, the global leader in enterprise organic search and content performance, empowers marketers to transform online content into business results such as traffic, conversions and revenue. The BrightEdge S3 platform is powered by a sophisticated deep learning engine and is the only company capable of web-wide, real-time measurement of content engagement across all digital channels, including search, social and mobile. BrightEdge’s 1,500+ customers include global brands such as 3M, Microsoft and Nike, as well as 57 of the Fortune 100. The company has eight offices worldwide and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Website and registration: https://www.brightedge.com/events/share17/register-now.

Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/brightedge

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brightedge

Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/seoplatform