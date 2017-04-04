Bright Pattern Celebrates Three Years of on-the-fly Upgrades

We are proud to offer continuous availability even while rolling out releases with new features.

March 24th, Bright Pattern, provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software, has upgraded to its spring release, rolling out a number of exciting features and celebrating three years of on-the-fly upgrades.

With the new release, Bright Pattern’s direct customers received new functionality such as:



1. Co-browsing allowing agents to take control and directly assist a visitor while still being able to talk or chat with that customer

2. Paysimple Integration for payment processing

3. Email follow-ups for dealing with missing responses

4. Web-initiated SMS conversation capability, helping to capture form and profile data for identification and context before continuing conversation in SMS

“We have not shut down service to implement new upgrades since April of 2014,” said Alexei Vovenko, VP of Engineering at Bright Pattern. “We always announce maintenance intervals, but our availability is unaffected by upgrades, which our 24/7 customers greatly appreciate.”

“We are proud to offer continuous availability even while rolling out releases with new features” said Konstantin Kishinsky, CEO of Bright Pattern. “In our industry, this is rare, as it is exceptionally hard to do in the real-time system in operation 24/7 - this is similar to replacing an engine on an airplane on the fly.”

The release is also available for white-label hosting partners around the world, who are expected to upgrade within next month.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern’s cloud contact center software helps to simplify multichannel customer service for customers, agents and contact center managers.