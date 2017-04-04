Mobile Surveillance for Public Transportation and First Responders

NEXCOM's recently launched mobile surveillance system, MVS 5603, accomplishes operational efficiency of public transportation and service. Based on 6th generation Intel® Core™ processors, MVS 5603 provides an integral solution incorporating high computing power, 8-port PoE switch functions for effortless configuration, wireless communication, and GPS tracking with optional Dead Reckoning (DR) support to record in-vehicle activities, locations, high quality videos, driving patterns, and diagnostics for a variety of vehicles achieving better measures for safety and management.

MVS 5603 enables an intelligent transportation service by integrating mobile surveillance system, passenger information system (PIS), and vehicle terminal into one device requiring a single installation. PoE ports simplify installation and replacement of cameras with automatic IP address configuration, providing video security surveillance to cover every angle of the vehicle enhancing passenger safety and fare management. The dispatch center can also keep a record of the number of passengers at specific locations to optimize bus schedule reducing passenger waiting time, to ensure safety and offer an enriched travelling experience.

Vehicle status such as engine speed and brake condition can be assessed by using built-in CAN bus, with optional OBDII function. Data can be transmitted to monitor safe driving, fuel consumption, and predict when maintenance will be performed. MVS 5603 provides GPS positioning, with an optional DR feature to assist when the GPS signal is unreachable. A 24-hour monitoring of vehicle status is attained by the MCU and G-sensor even during power-off state, plus the optional iButton to identify drivers and keep a detailed record of the personnel.

The mobile surveillance system’s high graphics power allows video analysis to deliver face recognition together with automobile license plate recognition (ALPR) for the public service sector. Police patrols can store high-definition quality video evidence captured from cameras attached to MVS 5603 to obtain a 360-degree view of the interior and exterior of the vehicle to produce image and audio documentation, especially given an aggression or a chase situation.

Pursuing sufficiency and stability in power supply to ensure data storage and transmission, an optional internal back-up battery pack is available. Adding to this, the fanless design secures operation regardless the environment. Moreover, the new implementation of a reset and power buttons help drivers overcome any peculiar circumstance that requires a fresh start without involving the ignition system.