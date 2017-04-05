Celebrating 20 years of cPanel “We are very serious about making this conference useful for all of its attendees and are making this the best conference we've ever had,“ said Ken Power, Vice President of Product Development at cPanel.

cPanel, Inc., the Hosting Platform of Choice, is excited to announce the 2017 cPanel Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on September 26th and 27th. This year's conference boasts two days packed with highly technical talks and evening networking events, planned specifically to educate, excite, and refresh all attendees.

The conference will kick off with a reception and networking event on the evening of September 25th. Technical sessions on both the 26th and 27th will get started in the morning and be followed in the evening by dinner and an event. In response to feedback about the 2016 cPanel Conference, cPanel has opened speaker submissions to anyone involved in the hosting industry.

“We are very serious about making this conference useful for all of its attendees, and are making this conference the best we've ever had,“ said Ken Power, Vice President of Product Development at cPanel. “This year's program is aimed at integrators, developers, and people who use cPanel & WHM on a daily basis.”

Anyone wishing to submit a talk or find more information about speaking at the conference can do so on the cPanel conference site, https://conference.cpanel.com though April 7th, 2017. For business inquiries, email can be sent to conference2017(at)cpanel(dot)net.

Since 1997, cPanel has been delivering the web hosting industry’s most reliable and intuitive web hosting automation software. The robust automation software helps businesses thrive and allows them to focus on more important things. Customers and partners receive first-class support and a rich feature set, making cPanel & WHM the hosting platform of choice. For more information about cPanel, visit https://cpanel.com.