We are able to offer our customers a complete IoT sustainability solution for both the Industrial and Commercial spaces

Softtek, leading global IT services provider dedicated to creating value through technology, announced today the creation of Softtek blauLabs, a new entity that will serve as Softtek’s research & development center for Smart Energy Management and Utility Solutions. Located in Barcelona, Spain, the R&D center will focus on creating cloud-based IoT sustainability and energy management solutions for utilities, smart factories, smart cities and smart infrastructures.

The company also entered into an agreement with Enco, sister company of Opertek, GE’s largest reseller in Spain, to acquire the property rights to blauLabs, a SaaS-based IoT platform that collects and analyzes data related to energy, gas, and water consumption from readers, assets, and devices. Its purpose is to accelerate the development of projects related to Smart Energy, Smart City, Smart Grid, Smart Infrastructure and Smart Manufacturing. The operation will immediately add close to 50 new clients in Europe to Softtek’s portfolio, which will be served jointly with Enco.

“Energy, water and utility management are a recurring business requirement that is not being met,” said Beni Lopez, Chief Globalization Officer at Softtek. “By combining the powerful cloud-based real-time data monitoring and analysis capabilities of the blauLabs platform with Softtek’s global IT service delivery footprint, we are able to offer our customers a complete IoT sustainability solution for both the Industrial and Commercial spaces.”

Softtek blauLabs will develop and market preconfigured solutions for: Energy & Utilities Management, Environmental Monitoring, Smart Cities & Infrastructure, Smart Industries and Sustainable Workplace. blauLabs has a track record of helping customers produce savings between 10-25% in their annual utility spend.

“blauLabs is being used by some of the largest and most successful companies in Europe, from large utilities, to recognized sports organizations,” said Valenti Castell, director of Enco. “We are excited about the future of the product, and the possibilities Softtek brings to enhance value for current and future customers.”

In 2016, Softtek announced its global strategic initiative focused on digital industrial solutions that allow clients to significantly improve their operations. blauLabs gives Softtek additional capabilities to develop unique offerings for utility management, smart factories, smart cities and smart infrastructure.

Softtek will soon integrate blauLabs into GE’s Predix platform, as well as other leading IoT platforms, such as PTC and Microsoft.

For more information about Softtek’s work with Industrial Internet of things, visit http://www.softtek.com/digital/industrial-internet-of-things.

About Enco

Since 2002, Enco has been developing Automation and industrial IT solutions for efficient operations, energy and infrastructure. Our business model is based on knowledge, experience and a highly motivated and qualified team. Enco is equipped with important credentials and recognition of our clients and technical partners. Visit http://www.encoweb.com for more information.

As a response to customer needs, Enco created blauLabs, a modular SaaS platform for energy management and IoT solutions. Visit http://www.blaulabs.com for more information.

About Softtek

Founded in 1982, Softtek is a global company helping organizations bridge the digital gap. With presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, Softtek provides Global 2000 organizations with technology solutions that create value through technology. Visit http://www.softtek.com, follow @Softtek, connect with Softtek on LinkedIn and read Softtek’s blog.