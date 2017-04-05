The Biggest Baby Shower Ever Conference Launches in Dallas

Established celebrity & new parent favorite conference, The Biggest Baby Shower Ever, is launching for the first time in Dallas, on Thursday, April 6th. The event, hosted by media company, Big City Moms, anticipates over 400 attendees and features:



a show floor with samples from biggest baby brands (Huggies, Tula, 4Moms, Pampers and many more)

Baby Shower Bingo & giveaways

the signature Biggest Gift Bag Ever

demos of the newest baby tech

lite bites and sweet treats from local eateries

a panel of expert baby speakers (including renowned pediatrician Dr. Harvey Karp, author of The Happiest Baby)

Founded in 2004 by two NY “momtraprenuers” and sisters, Risa Goldberg and Leslie Venokur, the Big City Moms signature Biggest Baby Shower event has successfully drawn in thousands of new parents and 100’s of Sponsors throughout 5 cities, including: Boston, Los Angeles, New York, Miami and Washington DC.

The expansion to Dallas in 2017 not only marks the growth of the event to a 6th US city, but also demonstrates the continuing rise of the millennial mom community across the nation. According to PEW Research group, millennial women (those born from 1981 to 1997) accounted for about eight-in-ten (82%) U.S. births in 2015.

When asked about the launch, Co-Founder, Risa Goldberg explained, “After BCM was acquired by Sparks experiential and event marketing agency last year, we combined our areas of expertise, enabling us to recognize that thousands of members of our online community are millennial mothers, specifically located in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.”

She continues, “The event provides new and expectant parents with an experience they’ll remember in a location that has a large demand for baby resources. Getting information about pregnancy from blog posts and advertisements is useful, but this event has proven that new parents gain an increasing amount of value from seeing, feeling and discussing the products/topics they’re reading about.”

Tickets to The Biggest Baby Shower Ever event, on April 6th, range from $50-$550 and are still available (but selling out quickly). The company is also offering a limited time promotion to save $15 using code DALLASBABY at checkout. Order by visiting http://babyshowerdallas.bigcitymoms.com

About Sparks

Sparks creates powerful experiences for the world's most iconic brands. An award-winning experiential and event marketing agency with 430 associates across 10 global locations, Sparks successfully executes across all experiential channels including events, trade shows, brand activations, sponsorships, digital engagements, retail experiences and more. Learn more at sparksonline.com.

About Big City Moms

Big City Moms is the most trusted destination for moms, moms-to-be and families. Founders and sisters, Risa Goldberg and Leslie Venokur, created Big City Moms in 2004 with weekly events for working moms. Today, Big City Moms has over 600,000 members, a strong social media community, events every day and a trademarked "Biggest Baby Shower Ever!" event series that attracts a sold-out crowd of new and expectant parents. Learn more at bigcitymoms.com.