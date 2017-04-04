Bob Hoffman’s proven experience in this role will ensure our client’s success is a number one priority at FinLocker.

FinLocker (http://www.FinLocker.com) today announced they have hired Bob Hoffman as VP of Customer Success, where he will oversee management of all customer delivery, support, and on-going client success. Bob has over 25 years of technology delivery, platform integration and customer engagement focused in financial services. “Bob’s proven experience in this role will ensure our client’s success is a number one priority at FinLocker,” said FinLocker CEO, Peter Esparrago.

Bob was VP and Senior Business Leader over technology product, operational delivery and systems development at MasterCard, leading initiatives ranging from large scale platform buildouts to pointed mobile solutions in key markets. Bob was also Engagement Director at Pivotal, transitioning strategic customers to Cloud and Big Data technologies. Additionally, he led application delivery and technology integrations at Accenture. Bob is a longtime native. of St. Louis.

About FinLocker

FinLocker is a secure financial data and analytics platform that reduces costs and expedites the loan approval process by electronically capturing and analyzing consumer data, such as employment, income, assets, credit, taxes and other information. FinLocker captures machine readable data from the source, analyzing the data with its configurable rules engine and algorithms to validate and highlight issues for the lender. FinLocker provides the consumer a re-usable financial locker to utilize for mortgages, auto loans, student loans, small business loans, and other consumer transactions. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. For more information, visit http://www.FinLocker.com.