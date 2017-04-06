“Our reputation and integrity depend on our customers knowing they can rely on us to get material to them in a timely manner. We need proper tools and information to achieve that and Trucker Tools and ClearPathGPS are making it happen.”

Trucker Tools, provider of the leading driver smartphone app and automated Load Track platform, announces an integration with ClearPathGPS that gives their joint customers single-screen visibility of shipments powered by internal fleet and third-party assets.

ClearPathGPS provides on-demand GPS tracking solutions to fleets in a variety of industries. Its tracking service uses an IoT device fixed to truck and trailer assets to continuously update location and other status information in an online management portal.

The ClearPathGPS service is ideal for fleets with seasonal fluctuations in freight volumes as they can quickly scale the service up or down to meet their asset tracking needs, on demand.

The Load Track platform is included in the Trucker Tools app and uses the GPS on drivers’ smartphones to capture near real-time shipment status. The integration with ClearPathGPS identifies shipment location and status updates as icons on a Google Map in the ClearPathGPS portal together with the icons of tracked fleet assets.

“Companies with private and dedicated fleets now have the capability to manage all of their assets and shipments on a single screen,” said Steve Wells, founder and vice president of marketing at ClearPathGPS. “The integration with Trucker Tools enables our customers to augment their asset tracking with real-time visibility of the shipments they outsource to third-party carriers and brokers.”

Monrovia, the leading grower of premium ornamental and landscaping plants in the United States, recently became the first joint customer of ClearPathGPS and Trucker Tools to use the integrated portal.

Monrovia delivers a large volume of plant shipments annually from wholesale nurseries to retailers through four regional centers. The company operates private fleets at each center and tracks its equipment and loads using the ClearPathGPS service.

In the fall of 2016, Monrovia began using the Load Track platform for shipments it outsources to third-party carriers and brokers. The decision was easy, as its previous freight tracking service was expensive and location updates were delivered in four-hour increments using imprecise cell-phone triangulation methods, said Debbie Casale, Monrovia Connecticut shipping manager.

Trucker Tools integrated the Load Track solution with the ClearPathGPS portal for no additional cost, and the locations of its outsourced shipments are updated in the portal every five minutes, she said.

“We strive to be the best in everything and that includes technology,” Casale said. “Our reputation and integrity depend on our customers knowing they can rely on us to get material to them in a timely manner. We need proper tools and information to achieve that and Trucker Tools and ClearPathGPS are making it happen.”

Casale said the popularity of the Trucker Tools app among drivers is another reason for choosing Load Track. The free Trucker Tools app comes with trip-planning features that drivers use to locate truck stops, fuel prices, scales, rest areas, toll roads and get truck-specific navigation, among other advantages.

“Monrovia has been a valuable partner in driving new enhancements and integrations that benefit our entire user community of shippers, carriers and logistics providers,” said Prasad Gollapalli, chief executive officer of Trucker Tools.

About Trucker Tools

The Trucker Tools app is owned by Trucker Tools, LLC, a software developer based in Reston, VA. The popular app has been downloaded by more than 400,000 owner operators and drivers to access information and services conveniently while on the road such as locating truck stops, monitoring diesel prices, getting truck-specific navigation, and more. Load Track is a robust feature included in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers to eliminate manual check calls.

Visit Trucker Tools at http://www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales(at)truckertools.com.