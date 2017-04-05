Guided by the core principals of fidelity, discretion and confidentiality, we apply strategic analysis and creative transactional structures to help our clients achieve and maximize their investment goals.

Agri-Investment Services Group, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate, has launched its new website, http://www.AgriInvestmentServices.com. The online portal supports the Brokerage’s primary function to represent land owners, farmers, trusts, resource and agricultural asset managers and similar stakeholders to produce the highest returns through leasing, joint-ventures or the sale of assets.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our website,” says principal broker Brett Veatch. “This will benefit our clients in continuing to extend our marketing reach to an ever-widening audience.”

Agri-Investment Services Group works with private and institutional investors, foreign and domestic companies, commercial farmers, and individuals who are interested in leasing and acquiring agricultural assets and operations, farms, ranches and forestry investments. They partner with a team of professionals to assist with appraisal and valuation, finance, farm management and other specialties to help you maximize your investment.

“Our clients’ goals are our top priority,” Veatch adds, “Guided by the core principals of fidelity, discretion and confidentiality, we apply strategic analysis and creative transactional structures to help our clients achieve and maximize their investment goals.”

Agri-Investment Services Group currently serves as the exclusive leasing agent for approximately 4000 acres in the Willamette Valley, featuring both irrigated and certified organic land. The Brokerage also represents properties throughout Oregon, including a variety of permanent crops.

Oregon Agri-Business Opportunities

Oregon offers an attractive investment opportunity:

Oregon contributes over 90% of the domestic hazelnut production in the United States and is growing rapidly. Emerging markets will create a stable demand and a solid return on investment.

Fertile Willamette Valley lands aided by temperate conditions and an abundant supply of water, produce record yields on a variety of specialty crops.

Oregon is internationally renowned for its wine production. The state currently has more than 700 wineries across Willamette Valley, Southern Oregon (Rogue Valley), and parts of Snake River Valley.

Expanding markets will accommodate the development of additional cold storage facilities, packing and processing operations, and other agri-business operations.

Learn more and get in touch with the Agri-Investment Services Group by visiting http://www.agriinvestmentservices.com.

About Agri-Investment Services Group:

Agri-Investment Services Group is a commercial agricultural brokerage engaging in the marketing, acquisition and sale of agricultural assets including hazelnut orchards, blueberries, nurseries, vineyards, wineries, cold storage facilities, and other farms, ranches and timberland. The Brokerage represents land owners, farmers, trusts, resource and agricultural asset managers, and similar stakeholders to produce the highest returns through leasing, joint-ventures or the sale of assets.

About Berkshire Hathaway Northwest Real Estate:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate is a brokerage member of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a network brand of HSF Affiliates LLC, of which HomeServices of America, Inc.TM is a majority owner. For more information about HomeServices and its network of leading companies, visit http://www.homeservices.com.

Media Contact:

Brett Veatch, Principal Broker

507.708.4663|bveatch(at)agisg(dot)com