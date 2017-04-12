Texas Real Estate Firm for Veterans Unveils Redesigned Website

The more we worked with VA buyers, the more we realized that many veterans weren't using their benefits because they thought it would be a hassle.

USVA Realty Houston, a Beaumont-based real estate brokerage specializing in VA Real Estate and loans, announced today the launch of their new, redesigned website, http://www.usvahouston.com/.

A key feature of the redesigned website is its cleaner design. Aside from having a more patriotic flair, the improved website offers better user experience, with easier navigation and customizable search options. More importantly, current and potential clients can access useful resources without any difficulty.

USVA Realty Houston's website makeover is integral to its business. The company offers real estate services to U.S. veterans looking to buy homes in and around Houston.

"We specialize in VA transactions, and we felt that our real estate website should reflect our specialization," says Guy Stonecipher, partner and co-founder of USVA Realty Houston.

"Our redesigned website caters specifically to our market, and allows potential clients to touch base with us seamlessly to start their VA transaction," adds Stonecipher.

Aside from it’s simplified design, the redesigned website features enhanced content, optimization for mobile devices, and improved functionality to help potential clients touch base with the real estate agents at USVA Realty Houston. Community guides and information about VA pre-approval and the VA loan process are also highlighted in the website.

USVA Realty Houston has been in the business for nine years, founded by Stonecipher and his partner and co-founder, Micah Lindsay Stonecipher. Prior to the foundation of the company, the Stoneciphers had already made numerous VA transactions, with their first one completed in 2006.

"The more we worked with VA buyers, the more we realized that many veterans weren't using their benefits because they thought it would be a hassle," the Stoneciphers wrote in their website.

"These veterans were hearing horror stories from friends, family and their real estate agents about how hard it would be. The problem was, the agents were not knowledgeable to the VA process."

Since then, the Stoneciphers have made it their mission to streamline the home buying and VA loan process to veterans to help them achieve their real estate goals.

For more information about USVA Realty Houston, log on to http://www.usvahouston.com/.